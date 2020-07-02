This Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit is $60 off for 4th of July

Independence Day is right around the corner and with it comes 4th of July sales, with great discounts on everything from laptops to smart home products, placing the best tech at your fingertips, no matter where you are. Speaking of smart home devices, we highly recommend integrating Phillips hue smart lights and fixtures. This Phillips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit is a great place to start, and right now it’s only $130 at Best Buy — down $60 from the usual $190.

Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lamps, and light fixtures are an incredibly versatile addition to any home. Users love them for their voice control and the fact that they take away the inconvenience of ever having to get up to switch on or off a light. But there’s a ton of other applications as well, from setting the right mood, to feeling safe and secure, to their unbelievably sensible and minimal design. They can be great for work environments, setting your lighting for gaming or watching a movie, or something as simple as getting ready in the morning.

Here’s what you get in the starter kit: Three bulbs, a bridge, and a dimmer switch. Doesn’t sound like a lot, but what you’re really getting are 16 million colors and shades of white, controlled by your voice, including dimming and brightening features. The bridge, which is a handsome little rectangle, is the nerve center, interfacing between your smart lights and the Hue app on your phone to coordinate all your routines timing. The app is amazing and lets you control all your lights smart lights, from anywhere, giving you total peace of mind.

When you are at home, you can pair the bridge with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant to give your voice complete control over your lighting system. And if, or when, you fall in love with this system, you can expand it to up to 50 lights and add motion sensors.

Whether you’re looking to redesign your lighting system, get creative, get some peace of mind, or just have a little more convenience in your home, Phillips Hue White and Color Starter Kit is a great place to start, especially for just $130.

