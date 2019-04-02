Share

Professional, amateur, and aspiring graphic designers alike all know that there’s really only one name when it comes to software: PhotoShop. Adobe’s graphic design suite is so ubiquitous that “PhotoShopping” has become a generic catch-all term for any sort of digital image editing.

PhotoShop’s reputation (not to mention its near monopoly on graphic design software) is well earned: It’s been around for decades and remains the best and most full-featured set of tools for editors and designers. This, of course, means that it comes with a relatively steep learning curve, and mastering PhotoShop can seem like a daunting task for beginners. These online courses from Udemy – all on sale for just $12 right now – can make your journey easier.

Whether you’re getting into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer who wants to bring out the best in your pictures, you’re a professional (or aspiring professional) graphic designer looking to take your career to the next level, or you want to learn 2D game design, these comprehensive $12 Udemy online courses will teach you what you need to know to become a PhotoShop master in no time:

Ultimate PhotoShop Training – From Beginner to Pro : If you’re a newbie looking for a well-rounded course that will teach you all the basic (and many advanced) PhotoShop techniques, this is the one. This 13-hour Udemy class, divided into 164 individual lessons, gives you everything you need to learn to do business-focused graphic design, edit photos, make your own illustrations and animations, and more.

: If you’re a newbie looking for a well-rounded course that will teach you all the basic (and many advanced) PhotoShop techniques, this is the one. This 13-hour Udemy class, divided into 164 individual lessons, gives you everything you need to learn to do business-focused graphic design, edit photos, make your own illustrations and animations, and more. Learn PhotoShop, Web Design & Profitable Freelancing : One of the primary applications of graphic design is professional web development. Divided across 226 lessons, this comprehensive 22-hour course teaches you the ins and outs of freelance graphic and web design as well as how to leverage your newfound skills to make a steady income – no coding necessary.

: One of the primary applications of graphic design is professional web development. Divided across 226 lessons, this comprehensive 22-hour course teaches you the ins and outs of freelance graphic and web design as well as how to leverage your newfound skills to make a steady income – no coding necessary. PhotoShop CC 2019 Masterclass : This $12 Udemy course will teach you some more advanced skills for using PhotoShop CC, including the nitty-gritty of the software itself (such as different file formats, keyboard shortcuts, and professional best practices), although it’s still beginner-friendly. It contains 90 lessons and by the end of this 13-hour program, you’ll be an official Adobe Certified Associate.

: This $12 Udemy course will teach you some more advanced skills for using PhotoShop CC, including the nitty-gritty of the software itself (such as different file formats, keyboard shortcuts, and professional best practices), although it’s still beginner-friendly. It contains 90 lessons and by the end of this 13-hour program, you’ll be an official Adobe Certified Associate. PhotoShop & Photography Digital Art Compositing Masterclass : For photographers, having good PhotoShop skills is just as vital as having a high-quality camera. This three-and-a-half-hour Udemy online course runs you through a variety of different photography projects to teach you how to take and edit photos like a professional, be it for creative art, digital marketing, or just for fun.

: For photographers, having good PhotoShop skills is just as vital as having a high-quality camera. This three-and-a-half-hour Udemy online course runs you through a variety of different photography projects to teach you how to take and edit photos like a professional, be it for creative art, digital marketing, or just for fun. Learn Professional 2D Game Graphic Design in PhotoShop: Coding is only one aspect of game development. Graphic design is another vital part of the process, and PhotoShop is an essential tool for this. This six-hour, 80-lesson course will help you develop the skills needed to draw backgrounds, design characters, and create other in-game graphics to make your 2D game project come to life visually.

