Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV

The Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV offers more than you’d expect from such a cheap TV. Sure, it won’t rival the best TVs but it costs far less than any of those. Besides the 4K resolution screen, you get High Dynamic Range (HDR) to boost the range of color details. There’s also Dolby Vision so you get superior picture quality and sharper contrast than you would on a cheaper TV. As well as that, the screen is LED-backlit, which further enhances the picture quality.

When watching the TV, you have plenty of options of what to check out. That’s because the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV has Fire TV built into it so you have access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. A voice remote means you can speak your commands, asking Alexa to search for shows to watch, play music, switch inputs, or even control your smart home devices that have Alexa support. It’s a great time saver over typing in commands on a regular remote. The TV also has great parental controls to ensure your little ones don’t see things they shouldn’t.

When it comes to sound quality, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV offers more than you’d anticipate. It has HDMI ARC and eARC ports so you can connect your soundbar or AV receiver to it. There’s also DTS Virtual-X Sound so you can enjoy more immersive sound via the TV’s speakers if you’re keeping costs down.

While the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV might not be from one of the best TV brands around, it offers more than you would expect for the price. Normally $420, it’s down to just $200 at Best Buy right now. If you’re looking for the ultimate bargain, this is a good bet.

