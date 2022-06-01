You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.

What sets this Pioneer apart is that, for a sub-$300 price, you can get a ton of features, such as Dolby Vision HDR, one of the better standards out there, and not something you usually see in this price range. Another thing you don’t often see in this price bracket is good quality 4k, which is partly due to the HDR, and to Pioneer’s work with their panel tech, which helps provide richer and better colors. Granted, it’s not going to compete with a high-end Samsung, but for something you can get cheaper than a mid-range smartphone, it’s one of the better 50-inch TV deals we’ve seen for a while.

Besides the image quality and tech, it also has quite a few convenience features built around the fact that the OS is based on FireTV, giving you access to Amazon’s library if you have a subscription. You get Alexa support, and the remote even has a microphone, so you don’t have to be pulling your phone out to use Alexa constantly; plus, there’s Apple AirPlay support if you’re an iPhone user, so whichever type of smartphone you use, you have easy control. As for the audio quality, it’s pretty good given the DTS Virtual-X Sound support, and the TV even comes with an HDMI ARC port.

All in all, the Pioneer is a pretty great budget TV that gives you 4k, HDR, and a 50-inch size at a reasonable price, especially with Best Buy’s deal bringing it down to $280. Just keep in mind that you only have a few hours to pick this deal up; otherwise, you can check some of our other TV deals to see if there’s anything else that tickles your fancy.

Editors' Recommendations