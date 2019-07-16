Digital Trends
Amazon knocks 29% off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL prices for Prime Day

While Apple has its loyal enthusiasts, Android continues to rule the smartphone market, with more and more companies releasing their own lineup of budget, midrange, and flagship devices. American software giant Google has also joined the mobile scene by rolling out its excellent Pixel devices. If you’re planning to get your hands on a Pixel phone, now’s the best time as Amazon is offering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (unlocked versions) on sale just for Prime Day. And if you’re in the market for a Google Pixel 3XL with 64GB we found a deal for you.

Both phones are factory unlocked which means you will not be tied to any carrier. This is a plus point for frequent international travelers since they can simply secure a prepaid SIM card and avoid excessive roaming charges. An unlocked phone also costs less than the accumulated monthly lease payments with your chosen provider.

The Google Pixel 3 may not amaze you in terms of its design, but it’s a smartphone packed with performance. Google gave it a 2,260p x 1,080p resolution that compares well to the iPhone XS. Whether you’re reading your eBook, gaming in the dark, or watching a movie, its display looks great and adjusts automatically to suit the environment. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 4GB RAM that fires up any app or game without a hint of lag.

What’s exciting about this model is the incorporation of Google Assistant. The A.I. smarts are very useful as they’re integrated with the phone’s camera, calling function, music player, messages, calendar, and much more. Its camera is also very solid, thanks to newly added features such as Top Shot, Super Res Zoom, and Night Sight. Other impressive camera functions are the Portrait Mode and the wide-angle lens.

You can order the 128GB version of the Pixel 3 for only $639 instead of its usual $899 price tag during this Prime Day sale, saving you $160.

If a bigger screen is what you’re after, you may want to try the Google Pixel 3 XL. It has a larger screen of 6.3 inches compared to the Pixel 3, and is designed with a massive notch on the top-front. You can access the notification shade by swiping up or down, which eases usability on its large screen. Google also beefed up this phone with a sharp 2,290p x 1,440p resolution and rich dual front-facing speakers, making video and movie watching a delight.

The Pixel 3 XL is run by the same chipset as the Pixel 3 – which means that apps open quickly, and games perform smoothly. Other noteworthy features are the solid software, fantastic camera, and the aforementioned integration with Google Assistant, which overall make using the Pixel 3 XL  fun and convenient. Battery life is probably its weakest link, but the fast wireless charging feature goes a long way to make up for that.

The 64GB version of the Pixel 3 XL normally rings it at $899, but for Prime Day you can have it for just $639.

