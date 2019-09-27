These Plantronics wireless earbuds are on sale for $47 less on Best Buy

Headphones may give you an immersive listening experience but if you’re gearing up for intense and rigorous workouts, wireless earphones are the best way to go. The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 2100 wireless earphones are a solid pair for any athletic music lover and they’re currently on sale for $47 less. With Best Buy’s discount, you can slash the $100 list price and get good tunes with no strings attached for just $53.

Safety was factored into the conceptualization of Plantronics’ BackBeat FIT 2100 with a reflective finish that allows the wearer to be seen in low-light situations as well as in areas with heavy traffic. Moreover, with Always Aware ear tips, a reasonable amount of ambient sound comes through so you stay mindful of your surroundings. The flexible neckband and behind-the-ear design ensures a stable fit and prevents the risk of loss mid-workout because, at 0.99 ounces, you might just forget you have these on until the music stops playing.

Plantronics claims that the Backbeat FIT 2100 is built for the outdoors and an IP57 rating sure backs it up. Considering it’s sweatproof and waterproof, it’ll be able to stand up to minor spills or bad weather, but drowning it is another story, and one you don’t want to know the ending to. Wireless freedom means not being tethered to your phone and so you’ll find touch-sensitive controls for volume on the left earpiece while the number of taps you make on the right would either switch it on/off or enable you of playback. It also boasts a wireless range of up to 33 feet with Bluetooth 5.0 technology in place.

Personalize your experience as you create custom shortcuts through the BackBeat app along with the My Tap feature. You can assign one or two taps to tell time, set its timer or stopwatch for better progress tracking, adjust its volume, and select your preferred playlist. With the integrated mic, voice commands with Siri or Google Assistant are possible, as is the ability to take calls.

The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 2100 wireless earphones have a long-lasting battery that can stretch up to seven hours and if that doesn’t prove to be enough, a 15-minute charge will set you off to one full hour of runtime. It packs a decent sound to suits its purpose as earphones which should be acceptable for fitness junkies but it might not be enough to wow audiophiles. In terms of wearability, it’s particularly the best fit for those who want to sport wireless headsets but haven’t grown accustomed to using earbuds. If this pair of earphones ticked all the right boxes for you, get it while it’s available for $53 on Best Buy.

Not quite what you had in mind? Check out what we have on true wireless earbuds, headphones for running, noise-cancelling options, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations