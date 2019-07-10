Share

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 15, but you don’t have to wait a few more days to find Prime deals on headphones. The online giant has started dropping massive discounts on thousands of products, including some from the American electronics company Plantronics. Whether you’re in the market for noise-canceling headphones for your daily commute or looking for the perfect earbuds to gift to your gym buddy, we have you covered. Check out these amazing deals from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

Plantronics Backbeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Earbuds — $100

Experience true wireless freedom with the Backbeat Fit 3100. These earbuds feature soft and flexible ear loops that provide comfortable fit and stability even during your most intense workouts. It also has an IP57-rated waterproof and sweatproof design that ensures protection against sweat, rain, and spills. Both ear tips are equipped with the Always Aware technology which allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music.

These Bluetooth earbuds run up to five hours of wireless power for uninterrupted training sessions. The included soft-shell charging case offers up to 10 hours of additional power for longer music playback.

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Earbuds normally retails for $150, but Amazon’s early Prime Day deal drops its price down to just $100. Order yours today while in stock.

Plantronics Wireless Noise-Canceling Backbeat Pro 2 — $135

The Backbeat Pro 2 Bluetooth headphones come with Plantronics’ signature audio that delivers the perfect balance of crisp notes, deep bass, and natural mid-tones for an immersive music listening experience. Its active noise-canceling feature effectively minimizes ambient noises while you’re working or traveling, but you can easily switch to open-listening mode if you prefer to hear your surroundings. Other notable features are the smart sensor which automatically pauses or resumes your music when headphones are removed and the 24-hour battery life for all-day music playback.

If you’re looking for headphones that will bring you some peace and quiet on your daily routine, the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 is a solid option. Originally $200, you can snag a pair today on Amazon at a discounted price of $135.

Plantronics Savi 8200 Series Wireless Dect Headset System (Mono) — $222

The Savi 8200 Series makes an ideal headset for corporate settings that require premium sound performance for communications. With this system, professionals can manage their PC, mobile, and desk phone calls with ease. The active noise canceling tunes out background noise for incredible audio quality and fewer interruptions. It also has an adaptive power system that lets you automatically shift to low power when the headset is close to the base to save battery.

Achieve maximum productivity with the Plantronics Savi 8200 Series Wireless Dect Head system’s powerful communication features. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $222 instead of $440.

