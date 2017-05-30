You can score these seven must-have PlayStation 4 games for $20 or less

The PlayStation 4 has really hit its stride in the past couple years with the release of new models like the PS4 Pro and Slim. If you’re thinking of buying a PS4, or if you recently scored one of the awesome PlayStation 4 bundles available right now, we’ve collected some must-have games for the system. The best part? Each of these awesome titles comes in at just $20 or less.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Metal Gear Solid exploded onto the scene in 1998 when the first 3D entry in the series launched on the original PlayStation. Hideo Kojima’s “tactical espionage action” game became an instant classic, and 2016’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain concludes this epic story. Built on Kojima’s powerful Fox engine, Metal Gear Solid V adds an open-world spin to the stealth gameplay that defines this franchise. The Phantom Pain offers more than enough sneaking around, shooting, and explosive action to keep you busy for hours, and after the campaign is finished, you can spend even more time enjoying the multiplayer experience of Metal Gear Online. Metal Gear Solid V is now available on Amazon for just $20. Amazon

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition Based on Peter Jackson’s sweeping cinematic interpretation of Lord of the Rings, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor offers a deeper look at the dirty underbelly of Tolkien’s fantasy universe. This game not only breaks new ground with its darker exploration of the world of Middle Earth, but features innovative new AI technology that lets enemy Orcs adapt to your actions throughout the game for a unique player-driven experience. The Game of the Year Edition includes the core game along with extras such as five new missions, unique runes and skins, and new challenge modes. Grab your sword and prepare to do battle with Sauron’s evil forces in Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, now just $20 on Amazon. Amazon

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin The Dark Souls franchise needs no introduction. FromSoftware’s horror-fantasy epic was a smash hit that prompted several award-winning sequels. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin takes you for another hair-raising and teeth-gritting ride, this time into the land of Drangleic, as you battle vicious demons, hordes of the undead, and even other players in the quest for souls. The epic campaign blends seamlessly with the game’s multiplayer component, allowing you to cooperate with or challenge other gamers online. Known for its steep difficulty, Dark Souls is recommended for only the bravest of adventurers. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin contains all of the DLC expansions along with the original game, and can be yours for $20 from Amazon. Amazon

Bloodborne If you can’t get enough of the rage-inducing masochistic gameplay of Dark Souls, then you have to play Bloodborne, another fantastic entry from the creative minds at FormSoftware. Bloodborne takes Lovecraftian horror to a whole new level, and is set in a unique Gothic fantasy world where you battle it out with diseased, mad, and nightmarish creatures. Cooperate with up to two of your friends to explore and fight your way across numerous dungeons where great treasures – and great horrors – await you. Unlike the multiplatform Dark Souls series, Bloodborne is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and is one of the standout titles for this system. Grab this must-have action RPG for just $20 from Wal-Mart and brace yourself for a descent into madness. Wal-Mart

Fallout 4 Fallout is one of the longest-running franchises around and still somehow manages to exceed our expectations with each new release. Fallout 4 is no exception, and its massive open world gives you total freedom to fight and scavenge your way across a post-apocalyptic wasteland in an alternative universe where civilization has been devastated by a worldwide nuclear war. You emerge as the lone survivor of Vault 111, and you are free to employ whatever means necessary in order to survive and thrive in the radioactive ruins of the U.S. Customize your character, join factions, level your skills, and even build your own base in Bethesda’s epic follow-up to 2008’s Fallout 3. Fallout 4 offers a true next-gen experience and can be yours for $20 from Amazon. Amazon

Doom The new Doom is a game that few people saw coming. Id Software and Bethesda had a big task ahead of them when they announced a reboot of the decades-old franchise that defined an entire genre. Expectations soared, and thankfully, Doom met and even exceeded hopes when it dropped last year to massive sales and universal critical acclaim. While 2004’s Doom 3 was an awesome and first-person shooter, its slower gameplay and survival-horror elements strayed a bit from the classic Doom formula. Id’s new Doom takes the franchise right back to its roots, throwing a stranded space marine – you, the player – into a whirling maelstrom of slaughter and chaos as you battle alone against the armies of Hell. You can enjoy the next-gen graphics and heart-pounding FPS action of Doom for $20 from Amazon. Amazon