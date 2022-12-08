If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.

PS5 — $500:

PS5 God of Ragnarok Bundle — $550:

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a truly high-end games console. Sure, it’s ridiculously large, particularly for anyone short on space, but inside that distinctive hood is some very powerful hardware. Able to play games at up to 120 FPS with 120Hz output, depending on your TV, games look phenomenal. With incredibly fast loading times and exceptional performance, it offers some fantastic PS5 exclusives to play like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7. If you go for the God of War Ragnarok bundle, you get one of the best games around. Whatever you choose, Astro’s Playroom is bundled in to showcase how well the DualSense 5 controller works.

The controller has refined haptic feedback so you get a more precise sense of touch that makes you feel far more in control of things, whether that’s shooting a gun or opening a door. It also offers adaptive triggers with dynamic resistance levels that simulate the physical impact of what you’re doing in certain games. Much like the speedy loading times, you’ll be impressed at how quickly you get used to these subtle but vital changes. If you’ve been weighing up between Xbox Series X and PS5, this could be what settles matters for you as it makes the console stand out from earlier PlayStation models.

Rarely in stock, the PlayStation 5 console or PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarok bundle is available now for $500 or $560. Don’t miss out and buy it today. You’ll love having one of the best games consoles around for the holidays.

PS5 — $500:

PS5 God of Ragnarok Bundle — $550:

nk]

Editors' Recommendations