Best Buy is giving you a chance to buy the PS5 on November 7

The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and since then, it has been hard to find just about anywhere. Even two years after its release, Sony’s next-gen gaming console has been scarce at retailers, but if you’ve been dying to get your hands on a system, you might soon be in luck. Best Buy is offering shoppers a chance to buy the PS5 console starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Monday, November 7, but there is a catch: This offer is exclusive to those with a . Here’s what you need to know.

The availability of the PlayStation 5 has been somewhat unusual, even in a period plagued with supply chain issues, computer ship shortages, and delivery delays. Most of those logistics problems have been cleared up by now, but for various reasons, Sony’s next-gen console remains somewhat elusive. It hasn’t been impossible to find, of course — the PS5 has already sold more than 24 million units as of October 2022 (and has built up a solid library of PS5 exclusives in the process) — but many shoppers have had to rely on signing up for email lists or keeping product pages bookmarked and checking them frequently in order to get lucky and catch one of these consoles when it becomes available.

Most of the recently available PS5 consoles are also bundled with a digital game, which adds a $60 premium to the package that many may not want to pay. The standalone consolesare harder to find right now, but that’s what Best Buy is offering Totaltech members starting on November 7. It seems that the restock applies only to the standard $500 PlayStation 5, and that the $400 PS5 Digital Edition console (which lacks a physical disc drive) will not be available.

The caveat, of course, is that you must have a , an exclusive subscription that costs $200 per year (and there’s no free trial). This is going to be an obvious deal breaker for a lot of people; however, if you’re a frequent Best Buy shopper, a Totaltech membership isn’t without some very nice perks. They include 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, extended warranties with your purchases, free home delivery and installation, extended 60-day return windows on most items, and exclusive members-only discounts.

You’ll have to decide for yourself if a $200 annual Totaltech membership is worth it, but if the answer is yes and you’re in the market for Sony’s latest console, get ready to shop soon. The disc-based PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase for $500 starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Monday, November 7. And even if you’re not planning to pick up a PS5, know that there are plenty of other great PlayStation deals and gaming deals to browse in the run-up to Black Friday.

