Grand Theft Auto V — $10, was $40

Rockstar Games originally released Grand Theft Auto V in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but nearly a decade later following another round of ports, the game is still holding up well on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The current-generation version of the game promises stunning visuals that maximize the power of the PlayStation 5, as well as faster loading times, which will let gamers better appreciate Grand Theft Auto V‘s open-world environment and action-packed story. The game also gets you access to GTA Online, a dynamic online universe where you can rise up the ranks in the criminal underworld.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — $20, was $40

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together characters from the most popular Nickelodeon shows, such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats, and places them in a multiplayer platform fighter that’s similar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, however, carves its own niche as the deceptively simple fighting game actually provides a strong competitive experience and a deep mechanical system that will keep even the most hardcore players hooked.

Hot Wheels Unleashed — $20, was $50

Drive the coolest vehicles across massive tracks in Hot Wheels Unleashed, where you can choose among different kinds of cars with unique stats and boost systems. The courses feature beautiful environments with objects that racers can interact with to gain an advantage over opponents. You can play Hot Wheels Unleashed solo, with a friend in a local two-player split-screen mode, or online in 12-player matches.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $25, was $60

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise, players take on the role of Eivor, a Viking raider on a quest for glory during England’s Dark Ages. Wield powerful weapons in a breathtaking combat system as you lead epic raids against Saxon troops and fortresses, while expanding your settlement to further strengthen your clan. Shape the growth of Eivor with your own choices, as you explore and conquer the open world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Far Cry 6 — $29, was $60

The Far Cry series is known for over-the-top action, and fans won’t be disappointed with Far Cry 6. You’ll play as Dani Rojas, a local from the tropical paradise of Yara that’s led by a ruthless dictator. Liberate Yara by recruiting allies to help you spark a modern-day guerilla revolution, as you traverse the island’s jungles, beaches, and cities. You’ll need more than just friends though — you’ll also have access to an arsenal of weapons and vehicles to help you with your fight.

WWE 2K22 — $29, was $69

Wrestling fans will enjoy the rebuilt engine and improved gameplay of WWE 2K22, which offers a lot of modes that will let you experience different aspects of the WWE Universe. Go through your own WWE journey in MyCAREER, relive the most important moments in Rey Mysterio’s career in 2K Showcase, and build a team in MyFACTION. The Creation Suite is bigger than ever to let you build the wrestler of your dreams.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — $35, was $60

If you love Star Wars, you shouldn’t skip Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which adds the signature Lego humor to all nine movies in the Skywalker Saga. You’ll be able to control hundreds of characters, vehicles, and ships as you experience Star Wars your own way. Visit all the popular places in the series, engage in immersive battles, and upgrade character abilities, in an expansive game that will cater to both new and old Star Wars fans.

Elden Ring — $35, was $60

From the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, who created the Dark Souls franchise, and George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series, comes Elden Ring, a new fantasy world filled with vast landscapes, complex dungeons, and grotesque monsters. Take on the challenge of unraveling the mysteries of the Elden Ring using a character that you build from scratch, not just the looks but also the abilities with your choice of weapons, skills, and magical abilities.

Gran Turismo 7 — $35, was $69

Hyper-realistic racing has always been the calling card of the Gran Turismo racing series, and Gran Turismo 7 continues that winning tradition. The latest entry in the franchise features hundreds of cars with amazing detail that you can drive across more than 90 tracks in different locales and under dynamic weather conditions. There are several modes that cater to both competitive and casual racers, including GT Campaign, Arcade, and GT Simulation, so you can get the driving experience that you want.

NBA 2K23 — $35, was $70

The latest evolution in the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K23, gives basketball enthusiasts a deeper challenge through improved A.I. players and the introduction of new advanced controls. The multiplayer experience remains one of the most popular ways of playing NBA 2K23, in addition to MyCAREER where you’ll be able to take your player from aspiring rookie to one of the league’s legendary superstars.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $35, was $70

Ratchet and Clank are back with their biggest adventure yet, as they try to stop Emperor Nefarious from conquering cross-dimensional worlds in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You’ve got access to a wide arsenal of unique weapons that you can upgrade to unlock more damage and abilities, as you blast your way through cinematic locations that maximize the power of the PlayStation 5. The game also makes full use of the DualSense controller through alternate fire modes or quirks that utilize the adaptive triggers and physical sensations from in-game actions through haptic feedback.

