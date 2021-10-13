  1. Deals
Get a year of PS Plus for just $40 with this awesome deal

PlayStation Plus is a great option for both serious and casual gamers. If you’re looking to stay current, or get the most out of your online, multiplayer experience with PS4 and PS5 games, these PS Plus deals, PlayStation deals, and gaming deals could be for you. Right now, at CD Keys, there are fantastic deals on both three-month and year-long subscriptions to PS Plus. Don’t let them get away:

Three-month Playstation Plus membership — $21, was $28

Best PS Plus deals

The best part about a PlayStation Plus Membership is that you get access to monthly games. Your game collection can keep expanding as new PS4 and PS5 games are added every month — and you get to keep them as long as you have your membership. New hits, indie darlings, and multiplayer favorites — they’re all here. Also, as a PlayStation Plus member, you get access to new worlds on your online multiplayer games, where you can play with friends or compete with strangers in a global network of online gamers. Also, with your membership, you’ll get access to exclusive deals on even more games, add-ons, and pre-orders from the PlayStation store. You’ll get the first chance to try new demos and get an inside track to beta trials. It’s like an exclusive VIP pass into the world of PlayStation.

One Year PlayStation Plus Membership — $40, was $60

A Playstation Plus membership gives you exclusive access.

For less than twice the cost of a three-month subscription, you can get an entire year of PlayStation Plus — that’s twelve months of killer discounts and exclusive opportunities for only $40. For the really committed PlayStation fans, this deal not only gives you access to monthly games — the best of new hits, old favorites, and multiplayer masterpieces — it gives you exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at new games being beta tested, as well as even deeper discounts and access to pre-orders on the newest games. Also, you’ll get members-only skins, cosmetics, weapons, and more for popular games like Fortnite. Additionally, 100GB of cloud storage is included, so you’ll never lose your place on your installed games. Finally, Share Play will allow you to play multiplayer with friends, even if they don’t have the game. Amazing!

More gaming deals

PlayStation Plus is far from your only gaming option. Get the best of everything gaming has to offer with the gaming deals in our roundup, below.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con - Refurbished

$229 $300
Get a refurbished Nintendo Switch for a cheaper cost, but with all the features such as the dock and the detachable Joy-Cons. Enjoy gaming on the go or on your TV. more
Buy at Walmart

Anthem (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$5 $20
Discover the secrets of Anthem as a Freelancer, as you upgrade your Javelin exosuits to match your playstyle. Team up with up to three other players in cooperative adventures across an open world. more
Buy at Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 5)

$63 $70
Help Ratchet and Clank defeat a robotic emperor who's trying to conquer cross-dimensional worlds. Wield an arsenal of outrageous weapons, and fell the action through haptic feedback. more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Wireless Controller (Renewed)

$416 $579
This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. The console is renewed, but works and looks like new. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + G Driving Force Shifter Bundle

$310 $460
Jump into your favorite racing simulators with this wheel and shifter bundle from Logitech. The wheel is realistic, the pedals are responsive, and the shifter is smooth. more
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$110 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability. more
Buy at Amazon
The best outdoor grills