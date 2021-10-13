Get a year of PS Plus for just $40 with this awesome deal

PlayStation Plus is a great option for both serious and casual gamers. If you’re looking to stay current, or get the most out of your online, multiplayer experience with PS4 and PS5 games, these PS Plus deals, PlayStation deals, and gaming deals could be for you. Right now, at CD Keys, there are fantastic deals on both three-month and year-long subscriptions to PS Plus. Don’t let them get away:

Three-month Playstation Plus membership — $21, was $28

The best part about a PlayStation Plus Membership is that you get access to monthly games. Your game collection can keep expanding as new PS4 and PS5 games are added every month — and you get to keep them as long as you have your membership. New hits, indie darlings, and multiplayer favorites — they’re all here. Also, as a PlayStation Plus member, you get access to new worlds on your online multiplayer games, where you can play with friends or compete with strangers in a global network of online gamers. Also, with your membership, you’ll get access to exclusive deals on even more games, add-ons, and pre-orders from the PlayStation store. You’ll get the first chance to try new demos and get an inside track to beta trials. It’s like an exclusive VIP pass into the world of PlayStation.

One Year PlayStation Plus Membership — $40, was $60

For less than twice the cost of a three-month subscription, you can get an entire year of PlayStation Plus — that’s twelve months of killer discounts and exclusive opportunities for only $40. For the really committed PlayStation fans, this deal not only gives you access to monthly games — the best of new hits, old favorites, and multiplayer masterpieces — it gives you exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks at new games being beta tested, as well as even deeper discounts and access to pre-orders on the newest games. Also, you’ll get members-only skins, cosmetics, weapons, and more for popular games like Fortnite. Additionally, 100GB of cloud storage is included, so you’ll never lose your place on your installed games. Finally, Share Play will allow you to play multiplayer with friends, even if they don’t have the game. Amazing!

More gaming deals

PlayStation Plus is far from your only gaming option. Get the best of everything gaming has to offer with the gaming deals in our roundup, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations