Get one year of PS Plus for only $43 with this code

If you want the full experience of owning a PlayStation 4 or 5, a PlayStation Plus membership is pretty much a necessity. Right now one of the best PS Plus deals is at Super Shop, which has discounted a code for a year of PS Plus from $60 to just $43 when you use the promo code DTPSN12. This is a savings of $17, and it’s one of the best PlayStation deals you’ll find right now. It’s also a limited-time offer, with the promo code expiring on August 30, so act quickly to claim this discount while you can.

Why you should buy one year of PS Plus

While owning a PlayStation 5 is an experience all its own, you probably aren’t getting the full PlayStation experience without a PlayStation Plus membership. This is true of many PlayStation platforms, as access to PlayStation Plus extends to the PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita systems as well. Having a PS Plus membership gives you access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and a regularly expanding library of free games, including even the best PS5 games and best multiplayer games on PS5.

PlayStation made the PS Plus platform all the better recently. Everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus includes new tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Each tier brings a little more to the PlayStation party when it comes to features and game library, with our list of the best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium being a great resource for determining which tier is right for you. These new tiers may also leave legacy users unsure of what tier they now fall into. You can read in more depth about all PlayStation Plus membership conversions, but with this deal on a 12-month PS Plus membership, you’ll at least be getting access to a year of the base PS Plus Essential membership. This includes free monthly PS4 and PS5 games, extra discounts in the store, cloud storage, and access to online multiplayer.

One of the best video game deals available right now, a one-year PlayStation Plus membership is just $43 at Live Super when you use the promo code DTPSN12. That’s a $17 savings from its regular price of $60, but act quickly, as this offer expires August 30.

