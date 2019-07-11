Digital Trends
Deals

Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus goes on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Karen Tumbokon
By
poke ball plus goes on sale ahead of amazon prime day pokeball

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 15 and 16, offering amazing deals on Xbox consoles, video games, and other gaming electronics. To get gamers excited for Prime Day, Amazon reduced the price of Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus, a new peripheral that helps you capture Pokémon in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch.

When the Poké Ball Plus was first released online and in major retail stores, the stand-alone controller cost $50. Now the Poké Ball Plus is on sale on Amazon for $40, saving you $10. It’s not the biggest savings, but it’s way less than buying the Poké Ball Plus Bundle for $140.

How does it work? The Poké Ball Plus comes with motion control capabilities, so once a Pokémon appears, you can use the Poké Ball to try and catch the creature by simply moving your Poké Ball Plus around like you’re throwing it.

The good news is the Poké Ball is strapped to your hand, so you don’t have to worry about it flying anywhere, like toward the TV. The design of the Poké Ball Plus is really about giving you the ultimate experience as if you were catching a Pokémon for real.

You can also customize your Pokémon characters in different outfits, add fun accessories, and change its hairstyle. The large wardrobes make it fun to match outfits to yours or give them their own style.

Similar to a controller, the Poké Ball Plus has two simple buttons, one to hit confirm and one to hit cancel, and the joystick.

Once you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will automatically light up and vibrate in your hand, and you’ll hear sounds like the Pokémon crying. At some point, you’ll really start to think that a Pokémon is inside the device.

You also have the ability to pair your Poké Ball Plus with your smartphone so you can catch Pokémon outside. Just connect your Poké Ball Plus to the Pokémon Go app and you can play without staring at your smartphone screen.

Looking for more? Check out these great deals on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, all on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
Up Next

Twitter is down across the world. Here's the latest on the ongoing outage
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones get big Amazon discounts

If you’re looking to snag a pair of Beats, now's a great time as Amazon is dropping early Prime Day sales on Beats by Dre products, including the Powerbeats3 and the Beats Solo3. Order yours today.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone xr screen protectors moshi privacy 2
Deals

Amazon offers refurbished iPhone XRs for $120 less ahead of Prime Day

We named the iPhone XR the best iPhone of 2018. Right now, renewed units of it are on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019. You can get one for $619, a massive $131 less than the original price of $750.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
note 9 s pen shortcuts
Deals

Amazon swipes $270 off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before Prime Day

Amazon hacks the price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by a stunning $270, making it available for an impressive $730. Now, you won’t need to spend $1,000 just to have a flagship phone that can virtually do anything.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook Pro
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these three Samsung Chromebooks ahead of Prime Day 2019

Chromebooks have remarkably long battery life and are low-cost alternatives to other laptops. Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Pro, the Samsung Chromebook 2, and the Samsung Chromebook 3 at discounted prices.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Amazon sneaks early Prime Day 2019 treats before July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are coming through as we see discounts for smartwatches and other tech. Check these deals to save on wearables from Samsung.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatches before Prime

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker has grown increasingly blurry; if you're after for a smartwatch for both everyday wear and fitness tracking, then two of our favorites – the Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch – are now on sale.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon takes $64 off Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

You no longer have to spend a fortune for a good set of noise-canceling cans: The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, a great pair of midrange wireless headphones, are now on sale from Amazon for $64 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 gets $174 discount in advance of Amazon Prime Day

Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet can be yours for just $725. Your Prime Day wish list is long enough already, so secure these savings, and leave yourself one less thing to shop for come July 15.
Posted By William Hank
Nokia 7.1 Review
Deals

Amazon discounts the price of the Nokia 7.1 to just $300 before Prime Day

If you’re looking for a feature-packed smartphone but don’t want to shell out big bucks, the Nokia 7.1 is a solid option. Take advantage of Amazon’s pre-Prime Day offering and order yours today for only $300.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Chromebook 3
Computing

Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Walmart is dropping amazing deals on thousands of products this Prime Day to keep pace with Amazon, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $199, you can now get one for only $159 – which saves you $40.
Posted By Francis Allanson