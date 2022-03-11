Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets another discount

Pokémon Legends: Arceus recently came out for the Nintendo Switch. It’s the newest game in the beloved Pokémon series, and it’s getting rave reviews from both longtime fans and new players. However, Nintendo Switch game deals are rare this close to release, especially for a game as popular as Arceus. That’s why we jumped at the chance to share one of the best Nintendo Switch deals with you. Right now, you can pick up Pokémon Legends: Arceus from Daily Steals for just $45, which is a $15 discount on the regular price of $60. All you need to do is use this Digital Trends-exclusive discount code at checkout: DTPKM. If you’re a Pokémon fan, this is one of the must-have gaming deals today.

We recently called Pokémon Legends: Arceus “the future of the series.” This entry comes with massive strides and innovations for the franchise, expanding on existing ideas while retaining what people love about the games. Arceus features an expansive 3D open world where Pokémon run freely, so you can catch them without ever having to enter battles. Unlike previous games, it doesn’t have gyms, routes, and multiplayer — instead, it focuses on world-building and storytelling. It’s set in the region of Hisui, an area packed with lore and compelling characters, all of which center on the powerful legendary monster Arceus.

It’s a radically different spin on a familiar formula. Many players have described Arceus as their favorite Pokémon experience in the last few years. The game lets you roam across five different environments with unique monsters and features. Of course, you’ll have plenty of room to catch and befriend all your favorite Pokémon, raise them, and fight in exciting boss battles. It’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and the latest Switch OLED models. If you use a non-Lite model, we suggest playing it in docked mode since it’s the best way to catch Pokémon with your whole family.

Whether you’re new to the franchise or a longtime fan who’s been waiting for this game to go on sale, this is the perfect opportunity to pick it up. Right now, you can get a physical copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch at a discount. It’s on sale for just $45 at Daily Steals, which is a $15 discount on the standard price of $60. Hit the Buy Now button right now and use the DT-exclusive code DTPKM at checkout.

