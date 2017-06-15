Capture every moment — and save $50 — with a miniature Polaroid action cam

Score one of the most popular lifestyle action cameras on the market with the Polaroid Cube+ 1440p Mini Lifestyle Action Camera, which is currently 33 percent off on Amazon. The camera is weatherproof, shockproof, mountable, and built to handle all your adventures.

The miniature camera has everything you need to capture and share your favorite life moments, including built-in Wi-Fi, and apps for editing, printing, and live-streaming. There’s also full HD recording, image stabilization, and — of course — photo-taking capabilities. The built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and apps turn your mobile device into a viewfinder and shutter remote that works from up to 30 feet away. Enjoy features such as time delay, photo burst, time lapse, and slow-motion camera settings, get access to resolution and framerate selection, and then easily view, edit, save, print, and share your photos on social networks.

The action camera is designed to take pictures on the go, and features a built-in high-capacity 600mAh battery that records for up to 107 minutes. The camera takes 8-megapixel resolution photos and records HD videos up to 1440p. You get a wide, 124-degree viewing angle and a built-in microphone that’s clear and captures the level of sound you need for high-quality videos.

It features a handy integrated magnet in the bottom of the housing of the camera so you can simply pop it onto your helmet, skateboard, bicycle handlebar, golf club, or any other metal surface, meaning there’s no need to mess with bands, straps, or other makeshift apparatuses. The Cube measures just one cubic inch or 35 millimeters by 35 millimeters, so it easily fits in the palm of your hand. In the case you want to mount it, the tiny camera comes with a universal metal insert that fits all standard tripods.

The Polaroid Cube+ 1440p Mini Lifestyle Action Camera normally retails for $150 but is currently discounted to $100 on Amazon, saving you $50 (33 percent).

