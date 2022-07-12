Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With great prices on everything from TVs to speakers, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are a great time to upgrade your home theater system. Today there’s a great Polk Soundbar Prime Day deal that you won’t want to miss. This top-rated soundbar normally goes for $229, but if you act fast .

Why you should buy the Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar

The Polk Signa S2 already offers incredible value, pumping out quality room-filling audio at a budget-friendly price. It’s a key part of the company’s brand, and this Polk Soundbar Prime Day deal makes it an even better value. It’s one of the best soundbars in this price range.

This premium soundbar is ultra-slim so that it will fit nicely into just about any living room setup. The included subwoofer allows for a svelte design without sacrificing the low end. Instead, the combination of five powerful full-range drivers across the entire system delivers bass you can feel that standalone soundbars can’t match.

Fans of modern Hollywood blockbusters will also appreciate Polk’s Voice Adjust Technology, which does a fantastic job of decoding and analyzing Dolby Digital audio so you can hear what the characters on screen are saying over the din of explosions, firefights, and other background noise.

Polk’s Signa S2 is also packed with connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, so you easily pass through audio from your smart TV with only a single cable, and Bluetooth for streaming music directly from your smartphone using Spotify or Apple Music or just about any other streaming app — without the need to turn on your TV. While you won’t go wrong with this Polk Soundbar Prime Day deal, there are plenty of great Prime Day soundbar deals if you’re looking for something more.

