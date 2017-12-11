Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers for gadget lovers

Christmas is all about good people, good food, and the joys of giving. Finding the perfect gifts for the ones you love can easily take up up majority of your time and money leading up to this joyous occasion, so it’s easy to forget about those final holiday touches. With everyone feeling burnt out from the endless holiday shopping, stocking stuffers are too often an afterthought rather than a main event. Keeping that Christmas joy is about more than just a few big presents under the tree, its about putting that extra bit of thought into the smaller things.

If you’re looking for a little help picking out some great products to stuff in those holiday socks, we’ve got you covered. From portable battery chargers to action cams, we’ve rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the tech lovers in your life.

Portable battery charger Battery life is one of those things you don't really worry about until it's too late. Finding yourself stranded out in the world with a dead phone can be scary, but it can be easily avoided. Just pick up a portable battery charger to keep those mobile devices juiced and ready to go. You can grab one of these handy little gadget for as low as $16 on Amazon, or take a look at some of our favorites for more options.

Wireless Bluetooth headphones Anyone with ears could probably use a fresh pair of headphones, and when it comes to headphones, wireless is the way to go. If you're looking for a practical piece of tech to stuff in those stockings, you can't go wrong with a pair of these. You can grab this pair of Bluetooth headphones for just $30 on Amazon.

Portable Bluetooth speaker If you need a portable way to listen to your music when you can't or don't want to use headphones, a Bluetooth speaker like the pocket-sized JBL Go is just what the doctor ordered. The JBL Go comes in a variety of colors and can be yours for just $20 from Newegg.

Action camera Portable cameras are great to have whether you're at home capturing some fun Christmas moments with the family or you're recording your adventures in the great outdoors. GoPros can put a big dent in your wallet, but the rugged and budget-friendly DBPower is a great alternative. This pocket-sized 1080p action cam is available on Amazon for just $50.

USB-C cables USB-C cables are a must-have for rapid charging and high-speed data transfers on modern devices, and the Anker PowerLine+ is one of our favorite models. These super-tough cables feature braided nylon construction for long-lasting durability. You can grab a two-pack of the Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cables for $12 from Amazon.

Smartwatch Although many were skeptical at first, smartwatches are definitely here to stay and are only growing in popularity. The Fossil Q series is a popular and affordable line of wearables, and the Q Marshal's classic aesthetics offer a timeless look with its round case and leather band. The Fossil Q Marshal smartwatch comes in at $153 on Amazon, saving you $102 (40 percent).

Fitness tracker For the active tech-lover, a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Alta is the perfect companion. This tough water-resistant activity watch is great for a wide variety of activities and isn't as big and clunky (or as expensive) as some models. The Fitbit Alta is now $31 off, knocking it down to $99 on Amazon.

Portable item finder If you or someone you know needs help keeping track of those small gadgets, then the Tile Mate has come to the rescue. This handy item finder syncs with your devices so you can keep real-time tabs on your phone, tablet, computer, keys, bag, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose. The Tile Mate item finder comes in at just $20 from Amazon.