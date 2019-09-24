Best Buy slashes $80 off the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones

Smartwatches enable us of activity tracking and staying connected on the go. A pair of headphones could just be the perfect complement to power through an intense workout as it gives us the means to take our music along with us. Choosing to go wireless is sensible as it gives you more freedom of movement while earphones seem to be the better fit for an active lifestyle. The Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones are primarily designed for fitness and they’re currently on sale for $80 less. With Best Buy’s discount, you can slash the $200 list price and get sport-ready earphones for just $120.

It may not be news that Beats by Dr. Dre is already owned by Apple and the Powerbeats3 is the first of its kind with Apple’s W1 chip that assures seamless and instant pairing with iOS devices. As for Android users, the pairing would be just as possible as with any other Bluetooth headphones while the efficiency of the W1 chip will be felt through its impressive battery life. On a single-charge at max volume, the Powerbeats3 can last up to 12 hours and matched with Fast Fuel technology to give you one hour of playback after a five-minute charge.

Although the Powerbeats3 aren’t true wireless earbuds like Apple’s very own AirPods, the single-cord connecting each earpiece help prevent it from just falling off your ears especially when a lot of vertical movement is involved. The adjustable rubberized ear hooks and four varied tip sizes would, in turn, ensure a more precise fit while the attached cable clip allows you to customize the length of the cord. With resistance to sweat and water, you’ll have no issue taking it to the gym or during a run but the pool remains to be uncharted territory.

The power button of the Powerbeats3 just hides atop the oblong units which could be a bit difficult in place but the inline remote, should give you no trouble as it is much easier to configure and more visible at that with three pronounced buttons. You can also maximize the RemoteTalk feature to play music, activate Siri, regulate volume, as well as take calls with the built-in mic. Bass lovers would find themselves right at home as these earphones pack a lot of sound for the lower end of the audio spectrum. The upper register, on the other hand, is not where it shines but is acceptable at most.

The Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones are aesthetically pleasing and boast premium wearability with a secure fit. Whether you’re off to workout or commute, you can always do it in style with this fashionable pair of earphones available for just $120 on Best Buy.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on noise-canceling headphones, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations