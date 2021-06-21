This year’s Prime Day deals are finally here, and for audiophiles, this is one of the best opportunities to enjoy significant discounts when buying high-quality wireless earbuds. If you love the Beats brand but couldn’t afford its products in the past, now’s your chance to buy the Powerbeats Pro, as Amazon has slashed the price of the wireless earbuds by $55, bringing them down to a more affordable $145 from their original price of $200.

The Powerbeats Pro by the Apple-owned Beats brand are designed to match the intensity of your workouts, with adjustable, secure-fit earhooks, and multiple eartip options so that the wireless earbuds will stay in your ears no matter how you move, without sacrificing comfort. They also feature sweat and water resistance, so you won’t have to worry about getting them damaged while you give it your all during physical activities.

Inside the Powerbeats Pro is Apple’s H1 chip, which is the same processor as the second-generation AirPods. It enables quick pairing with both iPhones and Android-powered smartphones, as well as easy access to Siri just by simply saying “Hey Siri.” Making the wireless earbuds more convenient to use are the volume and track controls on them, so you don’t need to reach for your phone when you want to change or adjust your music.

One of the best features of the Powerbeats Pro is their battery life, with Beats claiming up to nine hours of use on a single charge for the wireless earbuds. With the charging case offering nearly two more full charges, you’re looking for more than 24 hours of usage before you need to plug them in. In addition, if the batteries of the wireless earbuds are depleted, just 5 minutes of charging gets you up to 1.5 hours of listening time.

If you want to buy wireless earbuds on Prime Day, you can’t go wrong with the Powerbeats Pro. The high-performance headphones are on sale for Amazon’s annual shopping event at $55, lowering its price to $145 from $200. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to buy the Powerbeats Pro without paying full price for it, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can while the Prime Day deal is still available.

