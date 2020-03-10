Amazon has Sony and Powerbeats wireless headphones on sale up to 65% off

With all the buzz about coronavirus, it’s probably safer to stay at home and away from crowded places as much as possible. It might be better to stream our favorite flicks and music but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on an immersive listening experience, too. A pair of headphones should simply do the trick. And if you want to move freely without cables holding you back, you won’t regret investing in wireless options. Those looking for bassy headphones can get great sound along with savings up to $130 from Amazon’s sale on the Powerbeats 3, and Sony’s WH-XB700 or WH-XB900N.

Powerbeats 3 — $70 ($130 off)

Nowadays, you can get fit without going to the gym or buying expensive fitness equipment. You can keep simply opt to keep yourself active by doing a couple of home workouts or body-weight exercises. The Powerbeats 3 is set to fuel your performance with a punchy bass to keep your heart rate up and pumping. It is also sweat-resistant so you’re sure that it was made to last no matter how much you perspire.

While the Beats brand was acquired by Apple five years ago, the Powerbeats 3 was the first to be outfitted with Apple’s proprietary W1 chip. This guarantees both iOS and Android users an optimized battery that can last up to 12 hours as much as it extends its Bluetooth wireless range. Those loyal to iOS are just rewarded with the promise of instant and seamless pairing. With a single cable connecting both earpieces and adjustable ear hooks, these are obviously not true wireless earbuds like Apple’s Airpods, but the cable does prevent you from losing your investment, especially in situations where a lot of vertical movement is involved.

Wireless freedom, in this case, means not being tethered to your device. You’ll find most of the controls on the in-line remote and mic. You can even take advantage of the RemoteTalk feature that enables you to adjust the volume, play music, take calls, or activate Siri, while the power button just hides atop the oblong units.

You can skim through our in-depth review for more details and once you’re ready to work out in style, you can score the Powerbeats 3 for as low as $70 instead of $200 with Amazon’s 65% price cut.

Sony WH-XB700 — $78 ($52 off)

If all you want is the chance to boost the low end of the audio spectrum, then you might not mind shelling out $8 more for Sony’s WH-XB700. The Headphones Connect app enables you to make distinct customizations to the sound you hear as you toggle through its equalizer or choose among preset sound stages for the club, concert hall, arena, and outdoor stage. The great thing about is that even if you enhanced its bass, its upper register remains robustly well-balanced.

Instead of untangling cables every now and then, count on Bluetooth and NFC to facilitate a faultless connection. You’ll just as easily be able to control playback, take calls, or activate voice command with Alexa through the multifunction button on the left earcup while the integrated microphone assures vocal clarity.

Long listening sessions are certainly possible a 30-hour battery life but if you want to go non-stop, you’ll be grateful that the WH-XB700 comes with a 3.5-millimeter audio jack and cable. Wireless is great and all but it’s great to have a fallback when you untimely run low on juice. But if there’s a socket nearby, you can get a full 100% charge in four hours through its USB-C port, but should you lack the time, 10 minutes of being plugged in will yield 90 minutes of playback.

Apart from sonic performance and its wireless capabilities, Sony also came up with a design that delivers in terms of wearability and portability. The WH-XB700’s headband is adjustable for a precise fit while the ear cups are densely padded for maximum comfort. You’ll have no issues taking this headset on the go with a frame that swivels for easy storage. At only 6.9 ounces, it’s incredibly lightweight, and light on the budget as Amazon slashes its $130 list price to just $78.

Sony WH-XB900N — $178 ($70 off)

If you want absolutely nothing to get in between you and your sound, you’ll be glad to know that Sony is in a league of its own when it comes to eliminating unwanted background noise. It is, after all, the brand that brought us the best noise-canceling cans in today’s market, the WH-1000XM3. The WH-XB900N is a more affordable alternative but with the feature for Extra Bass intact.

Like most headphones from Sony, the WH-XB900N lets you fine-tune your listening experience through the Headphones Connect app. Only this time, you’ll not only be able to adjust sound levels on its equalizer but also go through its modes of noise-cancellation,

Bluetooth, NFC, and in-ear controls are all in place to deliver wireless freedom straight to your ears. The WH-XB900N flaunts an intuitive touch panel that allows you to change tracks, adjust volume, take or reject calls, and activate Alexa or your phone’s voice assistants through taps and swipes. And when someone pops in to catch up for a while, you can simply place your hand over the right ear cup and Quick Attention mode decreases the volume and pauses ANC without you having to take your headphones off.

Portability, comfort, and convenience likewise are features you won’t miss out on. This headset sports a foldable frame for easy storage in its soft case while a snug fit is ensured with an adjustable headband and cushioned ear cups. With a 30-hour battery life plus quick charging that could get you 60 minutes of playback within 10 minutes, you surely have enough juice left when you call it a day. And when push comes to shove, you can opt for a hardwired connection with the provided 3.5mm audio cable.

Usually retailing for $248, Amazon will be happy to ship the Sony WH-XB900N at no additional cost for just $178. And when you pay via Amazon Rewards Visa card, an additional $60 discount plummets its sale price further to $118.

Looking for more options? Browse through our curated deals page to make room for space-filling sound with Bluetooth and waterproof speakers, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations