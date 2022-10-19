 Skip to main content
Need a two-basket air fryer? This is the deal you’re looking for

Technology has made cooking and food prep more convenient than ever, with the best air fryers always at the top of kitchen wishlists. Today one of the best air fryer deals is at Walmart, where you can get the PowerXL dual-basket 9-quart air fryer for just $99. This deal makes for a savings of $50, as the super-capable air fryer typically costs $149. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.

Why you should buy the PowerXL dual-basket Vortex air fryer

The air fryer is one of the smart kitchen gadgets that is almost always a handy addition to any kitchen that eliminates the messiness and much of the unhealthiness of traditional fried foods. In eliminating the need for cooking oil, an air fryer makes cooking cleaner and easier. The PowerXL dual-basket Vortex air fryer and its nine-quart capacity bring convenience and ease of use to meals both large and small, as the dual-basket cooking feature allows you to air fry two separate foods at a time. This makes it great for family-sized meals, or for preparing snacks and appetizers for parties or other gatherings.

The PowerXL dual-basket Vortex air fryer is even a good piece of tech for trying your hand at the best recipe apps, as it brings a lot of versatility and functionality to the kitchen. Smart Sync Technology allows it to cook two different foods two different ways and still finish at the same time. Rapid air circulation generates high-speed airflow at hotter temperatures for an extra-crispy finish. And 7-in-1 functionality allows you to air fry, dehydrate, roast, bake, broil, air broil, and reheat all of your favorite meals. It also features an LED touchscreen that allows you to set the time and temperature for customized cooking. Cleanup is easier than ever with the PowerXL dual-basket Vortex air fryer, as it features nonstick crisper plates that are dishwasher safe.

Convenient, versatile, and super functional, the PowerXL dual-basket Vortex air fryer is a great addition to any kitchen. It’s currently just $99 at Walmart, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $149. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

