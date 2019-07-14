Share

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, and some awesome early access and pre-Prime Day deals have already begun to be unveiled. Headphones figure to feature prominently in Amazon’s big day(s) of deals, and prices have already dropped on offerings from brands like Bose and Sony. Wireless earbuds certainly seem to be the way of the future, however, and in that arena, Apple and Jabra are among the heavyweights. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods for just $145, or a set of Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds for just $170. Excited about these two top-notch earbud options for under $175 each? We hear ya. We are too.

Apple AirPods

Ah, Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds that started a revolution, the polarizing, golf tee-like earbuds from Apple have dominated the market since they first arrived in 2016. Those initial AirPods had their share of issues, but the latest 2019 model has addressed some concerns of audio-centric Apple aficionados. The AirPods have maintained their now-iconic pure white design, and still allow for easy setup and wireless Bluetooth connection to any Apple devices. Not to mention, Apple’s new and improved H1 headphone chip now delivers a faster connection to devices than ever before.

Access Apple’s powerful audio assistant simply by saying “Hey Siri”, and play through or skip songs with a simple double-tap on your earbuds. The included charging case keeps your wireless earbuds safe, and can be charged via a lightning connector, but with 24 hours of listening time or up to 18 hours of talk time, your AirPods can hang with you all day without even needing a charge.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds

Despite their ubiquity and adoration from fans, the AirPods do fall short where some other wireless earbuds shine. One such example is in the gym, where some AirPod users have complained of their earbuds’ inability to stay in place while working out. Digital Trends reviewed lots of headphones of all sorts this year, and we determined the best wireless earbuds for working out are the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds.

Engineered for true wireless music, as well as sport, the Jabra Elite Active 65t provide snug in-ear stability and feature an IP56-waterproof rating to protect against sweat and dust. The built-in Amazon Alexa audio assistant makes hands-free commands a snap, and the Jabra app offers all sorts of customizations, including an equalizer to personalize your audio experience. Lastly, five hours of battery life (or 15 with the included charging case) means you can stay on the go for hours at a time without your wireless earbuds quitting on you.

Amazon Prime Day is sure to bring its share of savings on headphones and more, but these savings are already available, so listen to what your ears are telling you and go snag a pair of these priced-down Apple or Jabra wireless earbuds today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.