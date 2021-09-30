Normally, when you purchase a new console, you have to buy the games and accessories separately. One of the best things about buying pre-owned systems, however, is that you can take advantage of bundle offers, many of which include games. That way, you can start playing some awesome titles right when you get home and get everything set up.

If that’s the kind of thing you’re looking for, GameStop is hands down the best place to go. Even some of the latest gaming deals don’t have anything on these bundles! GameStop has put some incredible collections together, and several are appropriately titled Blast from the Past bundles. Some include a console and controller, while others include just the games. PlayStation 4 players have the most to choose from, but there are some Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch bundles too! You can check out more about those below, or jump right to the pre-owned section at GameStop!

Pre-owned PlayStation 4 console bundles

There are several pre-owned bundles that not only include a console, but also games in a particular genre, such as horror, open-world, and action. They’re perfect if you don’t already own a console and just want a quick starter kit with some great games to play.

PlayStation 4 Past and Future Warfare Bundle – Includes the OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, Call of Duty Black Ops III, and Battlefield 1.

– Includes the OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, Call of Duty Black Ops III, and Battlefield 1. PlayStation 4 Horror Bundle – Includes OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, The Evil Within, Until Dawn, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and Doom (2016).

– Includes OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, The Evil Within, Until Dawn, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and Doom (2016). PlayStation 4 Naughty Dog Bundle – Includes OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us Remastered.

– Includes OG PS4, a DualShock 4 controller, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us Remastered. PlayStation 4 Slim Open World Collection (GameStop Refurbished) – Includes PS4 Slim, a DualShock 4 controller, Borderlands 3, Just Cause 4, and Fallout 76.

Pre-owned PlayStation 4 game bundles

Of course, if you already own a console and just want a bunch of great games to play, there are game-only bundles available too! GameStop really outdid themselves with these mashups!

PlayStation 4 Must Have Bundle – Includes Call of Duty Black Ops IV, Red Dead Redemption II, and The Division 2.

– Includes Call of Duty Black Ops IV, Red Dead Redemption II, and The Division 2. PlayStation 4 First Party Classics Bundle – Includes Marvel Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War (2018).

– Includes Marvel Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War (2018). PlayStation 4 Critically Acclaimed Bundle – Includes Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, and Battlefield V.

– Includes Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, and Battlefield V. PlayStation 4 Adventure Bundle – Includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Kingdom Hearts III, and Lego Harry Potter Collection.

Pre-owned Xbox One console bundles

Just one Xbox One bundle, but it’s available in glorious 4K!

Xbox One X 4K Bundle – Includes Xbox One X (1TB), a controller, Forza Horizon 3, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Battlefield V.

Pre-owned Xbox One game bundles

There may not be as many Xbox One console bundles featured, but there are a few that include fantastic games. Check them out:

Xbox One Best of Bethesda Bundle – Includes Fallout 4, Wolfenstein II, and Dishonored 2.

– Includes Fallout 4, Wolfenstein II, and Dishonored 2. Xbox One First Party Classics Bundles – Includes Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 3, and State of Decay 2.

– Includes Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 3, and State of Decay 2. Xbox One Must Have Bundle – Includes Red Dead Redemption II, Call of Duty Black Ops IV, and Doom (2016).

Pre-owned Nintendo Switch console bundles

There are a couple of Nintendo Switch bundles to choose from, but take note that they are GameStop Premium Refurbished!

Nintendo Switch Big Hits Collection (GameStop Refurbished) – Includes Nintendo Switch with Joy-Cons, a Switch dock, 2 Joy-Con straps, a Joy-Con grip, Paper Mario Origami King, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Fire Emblem Warriors.

– Includes Nintendo Switch with Joy-Cons, a Switch dock, 2 Joy-Con straps, a Joy-Con grip, Paper Mario Origami King, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Fire Emblem Warriors. Nintendo Switch Ultimate Sonic Fan Bundle (GameStop Refurbished) – Nintendo Switch with Joy-Cons, a Switch dock, 2 Joy-Con straps, a Joy-Con grip, Team Sonic Racing, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, and Sonic Forces.

Most of the bundles are either on sale, or on clearance, allowing you to snag even better deals on games, consoles, and beyond. The Playstation 4 Future Warfare bundle, for example, is usually $311, down to $290 on sale! That’s over $20 off a great bundle that includes both the console and games to play!

If you want one, act soon because the bundles are selling out!

