Walmart slashed the price of this cordless vacuum from $400 to $80

Need a budget vacuum? You may want to turn your attention to vacuum deals. Some offers are still pretty expensive, but certainly not this one — the PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum for a very affordable $80, following a $320 discount from Walmart on its original price of $400. That original MSRP sticker price seems a bit too high, but in any case, you’ll still be getting a cordless vacuum for under $100 — that’s a steal no matter how you look at it. Take advantage of this offer today as it may already be gone by tomorrow!

Why you should buy the PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum

For cordless vacuums, PrettyCare isn’t one of the popular brands, but the PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum is a solid budget-friendly option. It’s equipped with a 180W motor with your choice between 15 kPa suction, which will allow its battery to last up to 48 minutes on a single charge, or 28 kPa suction, for extra power at the trade-off of lasting just 20 minutes. The cordless vacuum also features a six-stage HEPA filtration system that will allow it to expel nothing but clean air back into your home.

The PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum comes with various attachments and accessories to make cleaning more efficient. The floor brush attachment has four LED headlights to make it easy to see where you’re cleaning; a crevice nozzle lets you pick up dirt and debris from tight spaces; and a 2-in-1 brush lets you sweep dust before having them picked up by the cordless vacuum. Everything goes into its 1.3-liter dust collection cup, which you can empty with a simple press of a button.

The PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum’s original price of $400 at Walmart appears to be overestimated, but that doesn’t matter since a $320 discount brings it all the way down to only $80. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks of this cordless vacuum sell out though, so you’re going to have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this chance to buy the PrettyCare W200 cordless stick vacuum for less than $100. However, if you want a cleaning companion that’s more hands-off, take a look at our favorite robot vacuum deals.