As Prime Day 2019 extends to 48 hours, other retailers are forced to compete

Leverage Prime Day 2019 like a boss as retailers pile onto Amazon's 48-hour push

Bruce Brown
By
Presidents; Day Sale

When the news finally dropped that Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza will begin July 15 and last 48 hours through July 16 PT, competitors have no choice but to respond in some fashion or fall by the wayside. Online retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Fry’s Electronics will either have to beat or match Amazon Prime Day deals or risk falling behind.

We expect Amazon will have fabulous deals on smart home devices, TVs, and small kitchen appliances such as Instant Pots, as well as robot vacuums, laptops, tablets, and loads of products in every category.

The competitors

The news about Amazon’s decision to extend Prime Day for 48 hours is still fresh, so other retailers may not have adapted, but you can bet they will make some sort of effort to stay relevant. The July 15 start date was pretty much common knowledge — or at least an educated guess — for months. Since Prime Day lasted 36 hours last year, the jump to 48 hours is not a shocker, mainly because Amazon did so well with Prime Day 2018.

We took a look at a selection of major online retailer sites today, seeking evidence of sales events or even a reference to Prime Day. Here’s what we found:

Walmart:

Walmart’s home page promotes the company’s free NextDay delivery service for orders of $35 or more, which is available without an annual membership (a dig aimed at Amazon’s Prime Membership fee). Walmart’s Savings Center is a general purpose section that isn’t currently showcasing any product category. Walmart continues its close partnership with Google on Nest smart home products, with frequent deals, but as it’s still early in the march to Prime Day, there’s been no big sales event announcement.  Walmart’s Price Match program doesn’t apply to Amazon or any “sites requiring membership,” but we expect that the retail giant will offer great deals on Google Home products and bundles at the very least.

Best Buy:

Best Buy is one of several big-box and online retailers running 4th of July sales on major appliances. Best Buy’s Smart Home section features the new Amazon Echo Show 5, Ring’s Door View Cam, and Arlo security cameras. So far there’s no announcement about what’s sure to be a big sale around Prime Day. Much like Walmart, Google Home products will be the centerpiece for any sale they do have.

Target:

Target emplores you to Get Outside to save on patio items.  Target’s Smart Home section is lying low, with no mention yet of special summer sales for Prime Day.

The Home Depot:

Home Depot’s Red, White and Blue summer savings event is in full swing, with deals on major appliances. So far, there’s no indicator in Home Depot’s Smart Home section that sales are on the way, but that change will likely occur as soon as other sites begin discounting Google devices.

Lowe’s:

Lowe’s current home page focuses on the site’s Fourth of July appliance deals. Lowe’s Smart Home section stresses the company’s Price Match Guarantee for products it sells in-store and online.

Fry’s Electronics:

Fry’s is currently running a Fourth of July sale on 4K Ultra HD TVs, appliances, and laptops. You’ll have to search for the brand first to find Amazon and Google smart home devices, but Fry’s has them, along with an exhaustive list of other smart home devices brands. Fry’s features its Pre-Approval Price Match via Email program available for store pickup, same-day delivery, and shipping. The program is in beta, but Fry’s promises an answer within 24-hours of an emailed request.

How to Leverage Prime Day Like a Boss

Amazon Prime Day can be exciting, but to maximize your savings and avoid unfortunate unplanned purchases, we have suggestions for three types of Prime Day shoppers. We’re fans of great deals, but even bigger fans of strategic deal shopping. The sheer immensity of sales during Amazon Prime Days can catch people off guard. Every sale isn’t necessarily a great sale, so even a little advanced planning can help you get what you want at excellent prices while avoiding what you don’t want or need at any price.

If you’ve been waiting to make a big purchase:

If you’ve been waiting to buy a six-camera outdoor security system, a 4K HDR Smart TV, high-end speakers, a new gaming laptop, or make some other substantial purchase, the best strategy is to plan ahead. If you know the brands and models you want and the outrageously low price that would call you to immediate action, you’re in a better position than if you’re just checking things out and being swayed by the deal of the moment.

  • Plan ahead and make a firm buy list, including acceptable brands, model names and numbers, and your action price.
  • When you see a match between your list and a sale item, be ready to buy, but check twice to be sure the model numbers and any other identifiers match.
  • If you are sure there’s sufficient quantity on sale, take a few moments to check other trusted retailers to be sure they don’t a have better price.
  • If the quantities are limited or if you’ve taken the time for a quick retail competitor check, don’t hesitate on the chance the price might come down some more. Take action.

If you’re looking for great deals on several items:

Shopping for several products during a monster sales event is even tougher. The odds are better you’ll find at least one acceptable deal when you have a list of desired items. There are two potential problems. First, your attention is split when you’re tracking multiple products, and you might miss a deal. The second problem is you might find several items or even everything on your list and spend more than you intended — you thought you’d find one $500 deal, but you found three, for example, and bought them all.

  • Plan your shopping strategically with a prioritized list. If you want multiple items equally, that can be tricky. Usually, you’ll be able to prioritize, and it’s better to do it ahead of time, so you don’t get caught up in the moment with a fast-moving sale.
  • Have a firm grip on your budget and spending, so you don’t have to hesitate to convince anyone, including yourself, that it’s OK to jump on a great deal.
  • When you’ve have spent your money, stop shopping. Emotional after-purchase shopping can get expensive, especially if you decide you need extra accessories for your new purchase.

Be wary if you just like to shop:

Unless you have unlimited funds, beware of Prime Day. Amazon puts millions of items on sale. If you don’t actually need anything, be careful, especially if you’ve spent more than you intended during previous sales in stores or online.

  • Know that just because there’s a sale going on with amazing bargains on awesome products, that doesn’t mean everything on sale is awesome or a good deal.
  • Limited-time and limited-quantity deals are traps unless you were genuinely seeking an item listed in the deal.
  • If you get through the 48 hours of Prime Day without buying anything, be able to call it a win.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

