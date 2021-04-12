  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to expect

By

Prime Day deals are coming up fast and that means a lot of Prime Day air fryer sales among other items. If you’re looking to finally embrace the most exciting kitchen gadget out there or to upgrade your existing air fryer, this could be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new air fryer. Read on as we check out what Prime Day air fryer deals to expect and look at how last year panned out.

What Prime Day air fryer deals to expect

The biggest names in air frying technology are Ninja and Instant Pot with both companies offering air fryers that tend to include many other features too such as slow cooking or pressure cooking. It’s incredibly likely that both brands will feature heavily in the Prime Day air fryer sales but we’d also expect to see other brands such as Philips also appear as part of the discounts.

Amazon likes to offer Prime Day discounts on a wide range of goods so it seems fairly likely that different budgets will be catered for. Expect to see discounts on inexpensive air fryers as well as more high-end devices that combine multiple features and settings.

What Prime Day air fryer deals we saw last year

Last year, we saw deep discounts on items such as the Ninja Foodi — a fantastic 9-in-1 device that includes more than just air frying capabilities. There were also Prime Day air fryer sales for air fryers from Dash, Black & Decker, Cosori, and GoWise.

The big one to watch though was easily any devices from both Ninja and Instant Pot with both standing out from the crowd thanks to their fantastic reputations.

Should you buy a new air fryer on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new air fryer with deep discounts likely. You could wait until Black Friday for similar discounts but then you’d miss out on a summer’s worth of superior cooking, and why would you want to do that?

It’s a smart move to check out our best air fryers guide along with our look at the best air fryers under $100 so you know what to look for. Also, know what your budget is so you can figure out if you can stretch to an air fryer like the Ninja Foodi with multiple features or if it’s best for you to stick to a budget option.

Whatever you decide, Prime Day is a good time to dive in and buy a new air fryer with big discounts anticipated.

The best air fryer deals happening now
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Proctor Silex 1.5 Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use with deep frying.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer

$50
An Air fryer for $20? Yep. This 1.6-quart air fryer is big enough to prepare up to 1.3 lb. of food at a time. Plus, its pan is dishwasher safe.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$100 $125
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$120
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

What goes on sale on Prime Day?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals 2021: What to expect

Apple Watch Series 6

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals 2021: What to expect

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day MacBook Deals

Best cheap 8K TV deals for April 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for April 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Best cheap soundbar deals for April 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: When is it, and what to expect

best memorial day sales 2020

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy deals for April 2021

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Best cheap cell phone plan deals for April 2021: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

3 fair phone plan mixed race woman paying bill with cell

Best cheap projector deals for April 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap AirPods deals for April 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for April 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2