Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day deals are coming up fast and that means a lot of Prime Day air fryer sales among other items. If you’re looking to finally embrace the most exciting kitchen gadget out there or to upgrade your existing air fryer, this could be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new air fryer. Read on as we check out what Prime Day air fryer deals to expect and look at how last year panned out.

What Prime Day air fryer deals to expect

The biggest names in air frying technology are Ninja and Instant Pot with both companies offering air fryers that tend to include many other features too such as slow cooking or pressure cooking. It’s incredibly likely that both brands will feature heavily in the Prime Day air fryer sales but we’d also expect to see other brands such as Philips also appear as part of the discounts.

Amazon likes to offer Prime Day discounts on a wide range of goods so it seems fairly likely that different budgets will be catered for. Expect to see discounts on inexpensive air fryers as well as more high-end devices that combine multiple features and settings.

What Prime Day air fryer deals we saw last year

Last year, we saw deep discounts on items such as the Ninja Foodi — a fantastic 9-in-1 device that includes more than just air frying capabilities. There were also Prime Day air fryer sales for air fryers from Dash, Black & Decker, Cosori, and GoWise.

The big one to watch though was easily any devices from both Ninja and Instant Pot with both standing out from the crowd thanks to their fantastic reputations.

Should you buy a new air fryer on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new air fryer with deep discounts likely. You could wait until Black Friday for similar discounts but then you’d miss out on a summer’s worth of superior cooking, and why would you want to do that?

It’s a smart move to check out our best air fryers guide along with our look at the best air fryers under $100 so you know what to look for. Also, know what your budget is so you can figure out if you can stretch to an air fryer like the Ninja Foodi with multiple features or if it’s best for you to stick to a budget option.

Whatever you decide, Prime Day is a good time to dive in and buy a new air fryer with big discounts anticipated.

The best air fryer deals happening now

