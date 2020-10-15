  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Fire tablet deals 2020: The biggest deals you can still grab

By and

Time has run out to take advantage of some of the biggest Prime Day deals — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still snag a deal. Amazon being in charge of the Fire tablet range means it’s harder to snag a deal now that Prime Day has ended, but there are still some sales to be had.

If you’ve shopped Prime Day in the past, you know Amazon discounts its own brand the most, with some hot Prime Day deals on Fire devices, and especially for Fire tablets. Here are the best Prime Day Fire tablet deals still available — but most won’t last long, so snag your favorite devices before you miss your shot.

Today’s best Prime Day Fire tablet deals

If you’re looking for a Fire tablet, these are the best bargains available right now. And stay tuned for more discounts — we’ll be updating these deals as products sell out and as new deals come up.
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock

$98 $110
This bundle includes a Fire HD 8 tablet with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio, along with a Show Mode Charging Dock for your HD tab.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet 32 GB - with Show Mode Charging Dock

$128 $140
Save 50% off new list prices when you buy an Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet with a show mode charging dock that changes the tablet to an Alexa smart display. This is a smart buy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32GB)

$135 $150
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy Now

Should you buy a Fire tablet on Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon typically reserves its best deals for Prime Day, and the deals on Fire tablets are likely the best they’ll be all year. You can probably even get a better deal on a Fire tablet on Prime day than you could get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Many deals on Amazon come in the form of lightning deals. These Lightning Deals may not last very long, but sometimes can feature big discounts, so keep your eyes peeled for any of those.

If you’re a bargain-hunter, you’re going to be on the lookout for Amazon’s highly discounted products. You also probably know that sales on Amazon’s own products run out fast because they’re usually the best deals out there. If there is a specific Fire tablet you’re looking at, make sure to give that priority during your search, so you don’t miss your one chance to shop that device during Amazon’s biggest sale.

Amazon recently debuted the Fire HD 8 in three variants, so look for discounts on predecessors and on refurbished versions of the older Fire tablets on Prime Day. Amazon might even put their newest tablets on sale, so be sure to watch out for that. We’ll be scouring Amazon for deals on Fire tablets throughout Prime Day, so keep an eye on this page for all of the best Prime Day Fire tablet deals.

