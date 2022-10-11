Today's Best Echo Dot Kids Prime Day Deal

The original Prime Day 2022 was in July, but this year Amazon is hosting a second huge sale, the Prime Early Access Sale — or, you can just call it Prime Day October 2022. Amazon dropped plenty of great deals across the site for the Prime Early Access Sale, especially for its own brands, such as Amazon Echo smart home devices. Here’s a super deal for the kids! Today, you can get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids with the Echo Glow for just $36. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids is typically priced at $60, and the Echo Glow is a $30 value, so the total savings is a massive $54 with this Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal.

Why you should buy the Echo Dot Kids and Glow Bundle

This Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal is a must-have if you’re a parent. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids vs the Echo Dot (4th Gen) helps foster your child’s imagination by allowing kids to ask Alexa to play music, call family and friends, and read stories (all of which have been pre-approved, of course). The parental controls are simple to use and allow you to set daily time limits, review your child’s activity in the Amazon parent Dashboard, filter explicit songs, block shopping, and more. As with all Amazon devices, your family’s privacy is protected with a microphone off button and the ability to view, hear, or delete voice recordings, among other features.

Begin to teach kids responsibility without them knowing it by allowing them to set their own alarms and ask for help with their homework. This Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal comes with the Echo Glow, ideal for alarms since it features a morning alarm that gradually gets brighter as wake-up time gets closer. The Echo Glow also has a Rainbow Timer that changes colors based on your set times. For example, green means dinner time is coming soon, and a color change indicates bedtime is near. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids provides hours of fun (and educational) content, and this deal comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which features audiobooks from Audible, games, and more.

For added peace of mind, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids automatically filters explicit content, gives kid-friendly responses, and plays edited music. Parents also love the intercom feature that lets you announce that dinner is ready in every room with a compatible Echo device. Amazon Kids+ works across multiple devices, so your kids can access their content from their favorite Android or iOS device. Both the Echo Show Kids and Echo Glow are super simple to set up with a Wi-Fi connection, and once you set up a child profile, you’re good to go. Don’t forget to check out the other Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals as well — we keep them updated during the whole event.

Whether you want to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale to get a head start on holiday shopping or you’d like you and your kids to enjoy the advantage of the Echo Show Kids and Echo Glow bundle immediately, you can save an astounding 60% with this deal. Instead of the typical $90 for the two products you can save $54 and buy them both for just $36 during this bonus Prime Day October 2022 sale.

