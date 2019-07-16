Share

Prime Day ends Tuesday night, but there’s still time to score some deals before the clock runs out — if you don’t have a Prime membership, though, then you have even longer, as Walmart’s competing sale is running through Wednesday. Shoppers who are on the hunt for a new tablet should strike while the iron is still hot, as this might be your last big chance before Labor Day or Black Friday sales to snag an iPad on the cheap.

Below, we’ve gathered up a small handful of remaining Prime Day iPad deals from Amazon and Walmart. Even better, most of these deals are not Prime-exclusive, meaning they’re open to everyone. That’s all the more reason to jump on them now, though; they’re already out of stock in certain colors and configurations, so act fast before these iPad deals dry up.

2018 iPad

The 2018 iPad is our favorite tablet and the one we suggest that most people buy, especially since it’s so affordable (a notable quality for an Apple device). It has a great 9.7-inch Retina touchscreen, snappy performance, and generous battery life. Even if it’s a little on the plain-looking side, the standard iPad is the best one you’re going to find at this price.

An $80 discount brings the 32GB model to $249. That’s where we’ve seen it floating around almost all year, but it’s still a solid deal and there’s never a bad time to buy it if you need a new tablet. If you’re looking for an upgrade pick, the model with 128GB of storage and cellular connectivity (which allows you to use your iPad on a data network when you’re away from Wi-Fi) is also on sale for $430, saving you $130.

2017 iPad Pro

If you find the newer iPad Pro to be a bit pricey, then the last-generation model is still a great pick – and it remains popular, too, if Apple’s continued support for it is anything to go by. The 2017 Pro is nicely sized but not too large with a 10.5-inch touch display, it boasts great hardware (including the excellent speakers and camera), and it can even be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard for some added versatility.

We don’t know how much longer the 2017 iPad Pro is going to remain on store shelves, so if you want to grab one, now’s the time: Prime members can score the rose gold-colored 256GB model with cellular network connectivity for $649, saving $280. Don’t have Prime or don’t care about cellular? The Wi-Fi-only 64GB variant is on sale in a couple different colors for $579 ($200 off).

2018 iPad Pro

If you’re a dedicated Apple fan who wants a serious tablet, then there’s no question: The 2018 iPad Pro is the one. It’s far and away Apple’s best, most powerful, and most versatile tablet yet, and when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard case like the Smart Keyboard Folio, it can even pull light duty as a laptop — although don’t expect it to fully replace your MacBook.

This 11-inch iPad Pro (which is the same overall size as the 10.5-inch 2017 model thanks to its slimmed-down bezels surrounding the superb 120Hz Retina display) is naturally one of the priciest members of Apple’s tablet family, but it’s available at a discount right now: Amazon has the 256GB model on sale for $800, the same sale price we recently saw for the 64GB one.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.