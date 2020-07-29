Can’t decide whether to take advantage of one of the many iPad deals available now or wait and see what Amazon has in store for Prime Day 2020? We’re here to help. We’ve looked back at the various discounts the iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini have seen both on Black Friday 2019 and Prime Day 2019, the trends we’ve seen far in 2020, and our expert knowledge, to formulate some Prime Day iPad price predictions at Amazon.

Keep in mind that these predictions are not based on insider pricing knowledge, nor are they set in stone — they’re estimates of what we think will happen. This is possible because retailers are creatures of habits — it’s rare to see a truly unique sale. Each promotion is based on one that came before it, or is similar to something happening elsewhere. By tracking them, we can forecast the range of discounts we are likely to see in October.

Here’s what we mean:

These predictions are only for the latest base model of each iPad. Why? Because these are the variants that cost-conscious shoppers tend to hold out for a sale on. That’s not to say we won’t see discounts on the higher-end variants — we will. If the run-of-the-mill 128GB version of the iPad Air is in the bargain bin with $100 off, the maxed-out 256GB model will probably be right there next to it with a comparable discount.

Should you wait until Prime Day 2020 to buy an iPad?

This depends on how badly you need one. If you’re preparing for back-to-school and can’t hold out for Prime Day in October (according to the latest rumors), then there’s no harm in taking advantage of one of the various iPad deals available now. The highlight? An iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi) for $550 at Best Buy, down $100 from the usual $650. Need something a bit bigger? Amazon has the iPad Pro 12.9 for $949, down from $1000.

