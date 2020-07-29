  1. Deals

Prime Day iPad Price Predictions 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

By

Can’t decide whether to take advantage of one of the many iPad deals available now or wait and see what Amazon has in store for Prime Day 2020? We’re here to help. We’ve looked back at the various discounts the iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini have seen both on Black Friday 2019 and Prime Day 2019, the trends we’ve seen far in 2020, and our expert knowledge, to formulate some Prime Day iPad price predictions at Amazon.

Keep in mind that these predictions are not based on insider pricing knowledge, nor are they set in stone — they’re estimates of what we think will happen. This is possible because retailers are creatures of habits — it’s rare to see a truly unique sale. Each promotion is based on one that came before it, or is similar to something happening elsewhere. By tracking them, we can forecast the range of discounts we are likely to see in October.

Here’s what we mean:

RRP Black Friday 2019 Prime Day 2019 Best Price 2020 Today’s Price Prime Day 2020 (Prediction)
iPad 10.2 $329  $230 $249 $249 $279 $230 – $279
iPad Air $499 $399 $469 $459 $469 $399 – $459
iPad Mini $399 $384 $384 $349 $384 $349 – $384
iPad Pro 11.0 $799 N/A N/A $750 $800 $750 – $800
iPad Pro 12.9 $999 N/A N/A $949 $994 $900 – $980

These predictions are only for the latest base model of each iPad. Why? Because these are the variants that cost-conscious shoppers tend to hold out for a sale on. That’s not to say we won’t see discounts on the higher-end variants — we will. If the run-of-the-mill 128GB version of the iPad Air is in the bargain bin with $100 off, the maxed-out 256GB model will probably be right there next to it with a comparable discount.

Should you wait until Prime Day 2020 to buy an iPad?

This depends on how badly you need one. If you’re preparing for back-to-school and can’t hold out for Prime Day in October (according to the latest rumors), then there’s no harm in taking advantage of one of the various iPad deals available now. The highlight? An iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi) for $550 at Best Buy, down $100 from the usual $650. Need something a bit bigger? Amazon has the iPad Pro 12.9 for $949, down from $1000.

LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$350 $399
Expires soon
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, 2018)

$1,199 $1,349
Expires soon
The iPad Pro is the best tablet in Apple's stable, and the last-gen model is still a great buy if you can find it at a worthy discount.
Buy at Amazon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation)

$150 $159
Expires soon
Turn your 7th-gen 10.2-inch iPad or 3rd-gen iPad Air into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. (Note that this does not work with the 6th-gen 9.7-inch iPads.)
Buy at Amazon

Free AirPods with Purchase of iPad Air or iPad Pro

Free AirPods With Purchase
Expires soon
Buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro and score a free pair of Apple AirPods, along with free engraving if you want it.
Buy at Apple
FOR NEW & CURRENT STUDENTS

Free Apple AirPods w/ Purchase of a Mac or iPad

FREE
Expires soon
New and current students who will be heading back to class this fall can score a free pair of Apple AirPods with the purchase of select Mac computers or iPad tablets at student discount pricing.
Buy at Apple
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, Latest Model)

$1,050 $1,150
Expires soon
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then you can now pre-order the 12.9-inch model from Walmart. Set to ship near the end of March.
Buy at Best Buy
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$469 $499
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Latest Model)

$680 $780
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air. Also comes with a boosted 256GB of storage.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Verizon Wireless)

$850 $950
Expires soon
Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and take $100 off the new 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + 4G LTE connectivity.
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB, 2018)

$1,299 $1,349
Expires soon
If you're willing to buy last-gen, then the 2018 iPad Pro is still a good buy -- and a good way to save some cash. This 512GB model is currently on sale for the same price as the 64GB version.
Buy at Newegg

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 32GB - Gold

$320 $329
Expires soon
Wi-Fi only Apple iPad with 32 GB storage and a 10.2-inch diagonal display. Space Gray
Buy at Amazon

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $100 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, 2018)

$800 $850
Expires soon
With the reveal of the new 2020 iPad Pro, now's the perfect chance to score a last-gen model on the cheap. This discounted 11-inch iPad Pro even features cellular LTE connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$400
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Gold

$657 $750
Expires soon
The iPad is still king of the tablet world, and the iPad Pro is the best of the best. So, a lightning deal like this is too good to pass on if you're in the market for a portable computer.
Buy at Amazon
Additional savings available

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)

$975 $1,000
Expires soon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2019 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. Amazon is offering additional money off in the basket.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)

$1,400 $1,550
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score it for a nice little discount right now.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB), (Latest Model)

$400 $429
Expires soon
Apple iPad with an A10 Fusion CPU, 10.2-inch Retina display, 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular, 8MP back camera and FaceTime HD front camera, stereo speakers, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB (Unlocked)

$549 $559
Expires soon
The all-new 7th generation iPad is our most recommended tablet for most people, and this discounted model comes with boosted storage as well as 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
Buy at Amazon
