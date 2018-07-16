Catch our live video coverage of the best Prime Day deals of 2018

Share

Amazon Prime Day 2018, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, is upon us. With the thousands of products available, it’s really hard to click through to find not only the best deals, but the best deals on products you actually want. Don’t worry. The Digital Trends editorial staff is here to help. Our 4-hour-long broadcast, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on July 17, will feature deals from all major tech categories, hands-on product demos, and live Q&A sessions with our senior editors. Among other things, they’ll detail why one discount may be greater but a competing product may actually net you better bang for your Prime Day buck.

For all the best deals laid out by product category, head over to our Prime Day Deals page, and get your shop on. Or if you’re truly the DIY shopper and want to go at Prime Day alone, you can just pop on over to Amazon and start adding to your cart.

Throughout the livestream, all of the products discussed on the show will be available through direct links in the video above. These will take you directly to Amazon for purchase.

Broadcast Schedule

9 a.m.: Best smart home and kitchenware deals

9:30 a.m.: Best video game deals

10:00 a.m.: Best cool tech deals

10:30 a.m.: Digital Trends Staff Picks

11 a.m.: Best home theater and audio deals

11:30 a.m.: Best PC and laptop deals

12 p.m.: Best deals for the great outdoors

12:30 p.m.: Best 4K TV deals

Happy Prime Day everyone, and may the discounts be forever in your favor.