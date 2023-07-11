This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.

Prime Day is a good opportunity to land some great tech deals, and among the Prime Day deals taking place are some great robot vacuum deals. If you’re looking for a discount on some of the best robot vacuums you should turn your eyes toward Roborock’s robot vacuum model lineup. Roborock is responsible for several of the models on the best robot vacuum list, and its Prime Day pricing is hard to beat. Amazon is offering massive discounts through July 16 on several Roborock vacuums. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, so read onward to save big on a Roborock robot vacuum while you can.

You can always check out Roborock’s storefront to see the full list of deals that are currently available.

Roborock S8 — $150 off, now $600

The Roborock S8 robot vacuum is a good entryway into the Roborock model lineup. It’s capable of being the ultimate vacuuming wingman, leaving floors smooth and pristine in its wake. The DuoRoller brush is Roborock’s newest brush system. It enhances vacuuming and ensures fewer hair tangles. It can clean hardwood, tile, carpets and rugs, and lives things like hair, dirt and dust with nowhere to hide. Its smarts include LiDAR Navigation, allowing it to maneuver seamlessly throughout your home or office. The Roborock S8 is also capable of doing a little mopping. It has Sonic Mopping Technology, which utilizes vibrational mopping and a consistent downward pressure that leaves a shine on your floors.

Roborock S8+ — $200 off, now $800

The Roborock S8+ is capable of handling all of the dirty work while you kick back and relax. It has Roborock’s impressive DuoRoller Brush and VibraRise Mopping System, ensuring you land the latest tech in making the S8+ your robot vacuum of choice. It utilizes 3D mapping to build an accurate virtual map of your house, enabling it to provide the perfect cleanup every time. This even allows you to add furniture for even more precise vacuuming. More smarts include the ability to connect to the S8+ over wifi and control it with the Roborock app. You’ll be able to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes and where carpets are at, as well as set cleaning schedules, adjust suction power and vibration strength, and set areas of the house for the Roborock S8+ to stay away from.

Roborock Q Revo — $200 off, now $700

The Roborock Q Revo is a powerful little robot vacuum, offering extreme suction that allows it to reach deeper and easily capture dust and dirt from hardwood floors, tile, and carpets. It has an all rubber brush that easily clears away debris, as well as dual spinning mops that can clean up stains. This robot vacuum also comes with a multifunctional dock. It automatically fills the robot’s tank for max mopping range, and the vacuum can self empty without the need to empty the dock for up to seven weeks. Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance helps keep the Roborock Q Revo where it’s supposed to be while it’s cleaning, and 3D mapping technology allows it to create a map of your home for easily navigating throughout each cleaning session. You can connect to the Roborock Q Revo with the Roborock app, which will allow you to set auto-emptying modes, schedule cleaning, and more.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra — $300 off, now $1,000

If you’re looking for a step up with your household cleaning, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra may be just the robot vacuum you’re looking for. We think it’s one of the best robot vacuums, as it’s loaded with capability and smarts. Its suction power is more than twice as strong as lesser Roborock models, ensuring it leaves a clean floor behind, no matter where it goes throughout the house. It’s able to detect and voice objects on the floor so you don’t have to move anything before starting a cleanup, adding some convenience to the process. This robot vacuum is also capable of mopping floors at the same time it vacuums, and can tell the difference between hard floors and carpets, automatically lifting and lowering the mop as needed.

Roborock S7 MaxV — $320 off, now $540

With powerful suction of 5100Pa and the ability to mop floors along the way, the Roborock S7 MaxV is a good all-purpose robot vacuum. It’s capable of recognizing when it’s on carpet and when it’s on a hard surface and can mop or vacuum accordingly, and it can receive voice commands as well for added convenience during a cleaning session. The Roborock S7 MaxV is loaded with smarts, which include 3D home mapping. This allows the vacuum to tailor its cleaning to your specific home with room-specific settings, no-go zones, and no-mop zones. It’s capable of avoiding obstacles, so there’s no need to pick up the house before a cleaning. The Roborock S7 MaxV is also capable of a little fun, as you can video call to anywhere in your home through the robot vacuum, and even see and hear who you’re talking to as well.

