Roborock Prime Day sale brings huge savings on top robot vacuums

Andrew Morrisey
By

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.

Prime Day is a good opportunity to land some great tech deals, and among the Prime Day deals taking place are some great robot vacuum deals. If you’re looking for a discount on some of the best robot vacuums you should turn your eyes toward Roborock’s robot vacuum model lineup. Roborock is responsible for several of the models on the best robot vacuum list, and its Prime Day pricing is hard to beat. Amazon is offering massive discounts through July 16 on several Roborock vacuums. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, so read onward to save big on a Roborock robot vacuum while you can.

You can always check out Roborock’s storefront to see the full list of deals that are currently available.

Roborock S8 — $150 off, now $600

The Roborock S8 robot vacuum and mop against a white background.

The Roborock S8 robot vacuum is a good entryway into the Roborock model lineup. It’s capable of being the ultimate vacuuming wingman, leaving floors smooth and pristine in its wake. The DuoRoller brush is Roborock’s newest brush system. It enhances vacuuming and ensures fewer hair tangles. It can clean hardwood, tile, carpets and rugs, and lives things like hair, dirt and dust with nowhere to hide. Its smarts include LiDAR Navigation, allowing it to maneuver seamlessly throughout your home or office. The Roborock S8 is also capable of doing a little mopping. It has Sonic Mopping Technology, which utilizes vibrational mopping and a consistent downward pressure that leaves a shine on your floors.

Roborock S8+ — $200 off, now $800

The Roborock S8+ in its docking station alongside a smartphone displaying the Roborock app.

The Roborock S8+ is capable of handling all of the dirty work while you kick back and relax. It has Roborock’s impressive DuoRoller Brush and VibraRise Mopping System, ensuring you land the latest tech in making the S8+ your robot vacuum of choice. It utilizes 3D mapping to build an accurate virtual map of your house, enabling it to provide the perfect cleanup every time. This even allows you to add furniture for even more precise vacuuming. More smarts include the ability to connect to the S8+ over wifi and control it with the Roborock app. You’ll be able to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes and where carpets are at, as well as set cleaning schedules, adjust suction power and vibration strength, and set areas of the house for the Roborock S8+ to stay away from.

Roborock Q Revo — $200 off, now $700

The Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop in its docking station against a white background.

The Roborock Q Revo is a powerful little robot vacuum, offering extreme suction that allows it to reach deeper and easily capture dust and dirt from hardwood floors, tile, and carpets. It has an all rubber brush that easily clears away debris, as well as dual spinning mops that can clean up stains. This robot vacuum also comes with a multifunctional dock. It automatically fills the robot’s tank for max mopping range, and the vacuum can self empty without the need to empty the dock for up to seven weeks. Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance helps keep the Roborock Q Revo where it’s supposed to be while it’s cleaning, and 3D mapping technology allows it to create a map of your home for easily navigating throughout each cleaning session. You can connect to the Roborock Q Revo with the Roborock app, which will allow you to set auto-emptying modes, schedule cleaning, and more.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra — $300 off, now $1,000

The S7 Max Ultra vacuuming in a messy room.

If you’re looking for a step up with your household cleaning, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra may be just the robot vacuum you’re looking for. We think it’s one of the best robot vacuums, as it’s loaded with capability and smarts. Its suction power is more than twice as strong as lesser Roborock models, ensuring it leaves a clean floor behind, no matter where it goes throughout the house. It’s able to detect and voice objects on the floor so you don’t have to move anything before starting a cleanup, adding some convenience to the process. This robot vacuum is also capable of mopping floors at the same time it vacuums, and can tell the difference between hard floors and carpets, automatically lifting and lowering the mop as needed.

Roborock S7 MaxV — $320 off, now $540

The Roborock S7 MaxV cleaning a living room.

With powerful suction of 5100Pa and the ability to mop floors along the way, the Roborock S7 MaxV is a good all-purpose robot vacuum. It’s capable of recognizing when it’s on carpet and when it’s on a hard surface and can mop or vacuum accordingly, and it can receive voice commands as well for added convenience during a cleaning session. The Roborock S7 MaxV is loaded with smarts, which include 3D home mapping. This allows the vacuum to tailor its cleaning to your specific home with room-specific settings, no-go zones, and no-mop zones. It’s capable of avoiding obstacles, so there’s no need to pick up the house before a cleaning. The Roborock S7 MaxV is also capable of a little fun, as you can video call to anywhere in your home through the robot vacuum, and even see and hear who you’re talking to as well.

These aren’t the only Roborock deals being featured for the big Prime Day event. So, it’s worth noting that you should also check out their storefront to see what else is available.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Prime Day brings a huge discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are available from Amazon's Prime day headphone deals with a $100 discount, which brings their price down to just $229 from $329 originally. That's even cheaper than their previous lowest price of $238 earlier this year, so we're expecting this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. It's not recommended to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make this purchase because we're not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our roundup of the best headphones as the top choice for frequent flyers because of their combination of high-quality active noise cancellation and a very comfortable fit. These are the same reasons why they're also on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, as their world-class ANC uses tiny microphones to measure, compare, and react to external noise by creating opposite signals to cancel them out. You'll also have the option for the opposite -- Aware Mode, which will let you hear everything that's going on around you while listening to your music at the same time.

Read more
Prime Day gets you this popular Roomba robot vacuum for $150
The iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum with its app.

There's a lot of Prime Day robot vacuum deals to choose from, here's one of the more affordable ones -- the iRobot Roomba 676 for just $150, following Amazon's $120 discount on its original price of $270. It's currently even cheaper than its previous lowest price of $165, so you're not going to want to miss this offer. Proceed with the purchase now to have this robot vacuum delivered to your doorstep for a bargain, because it may no longer be available if you wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba 676 may be much cheaper than the high-end models that you'll see in our roundup of the best robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba s9+, but it will get the job done with its powerful suction and a three-stage cleaning system that will allow it to pick up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris. The robot vacuum also features dual multi-surface brushes to deal with different floor types, an edge-sweeping brush that reaches corners, and an auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts to different heights.

Read more
Usually $330, this Samsung tablet is on sale for $180 for Prime Day
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

There's no better time to buy an affordable tablet than during Amazon's Prime Day, as you'll be able to take advantage of attention-catching discounts like this $150 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You'll be getting the device for just $180 instead of $330 -- even cheaper than its previously lowest price this year of $209 -- but you'll need to make the purchase as fast as you can because as with most Prime Day deals, we're not sure if stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may not be challenging the best tablets in terms of performance, but with its octa-core processor featuring a peak clock speed of 2 GHz, it's more than enough for your multimedia needs. The device won't be able to handle demanding tasks like video editing, but if you're only planning to use the device for watching streaming content, browsing social media, playing video games, or all of these, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won't disappoint. The tablet's 10.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution promises vivid colors and sharp details, and it's part of the reasons why we've included it in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top midrange option.

Read more