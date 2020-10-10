Prime Day was rescheduled for October 13 and 14 this year after being bumped from its usual summer spot. This means that we’re less than a month away from some of the biggest tech savings of the year. If you’re a homeowner and are looking for some additional security this year’s Prime Day smart doorbell deals should be right up your alley. Keep checking this page regularly to find all the best new Prime Day smart doorbell deals and more.

What are today’s best Prime Day smart doorbell deals?

It’s still a little early to see any Prime Day smart doorbell deals start to go live yet. That said, if you search hard enough there’s always a few daily discounts you can find on many online retail tech stores. We did exactly that and rounded up some of the best early Prime Day smart doorbell deals currently available.

When are the best Prime Day smart doorbell deals?

The most sought after Prime Day smart doorbell deals will be saved for the event itself. That said, Amazon likes to have a few must-have offers go live in the days leading up to Prime Day to give buyers a feel as to what to expect during the actual event. Sometimes there are 24-hour “Lightning Deals” available and these sales may even surpass how low that same smart device will be priced come Prime Day. If you do see a well-priced gadget during these deals, feel free to get shopping. If for some reason, you do find a better deal on the same product during Prime Day, you can always return it as Amazon has a pretty generous return policy.

What Prime Day smart doorbell deals to expect?

Prime Day 2019 saw big discounts on most Ring products. Ring is one of the leaders when it comes to building smart doorbells and other smart home security devices so you’ll want to keep an eye out for this brand. Last year we saw discounts including $80 off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and $30 off the original Ring Doorbell. There were also smart home bundles available where you could get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 along with an Amazon Echo Dot for only $139 — usually priced $250.

Since there are a couple of new Ring products on the market we expect to see flash sales on them and see their predecessors heavily discounted. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus might see discounts in the form of bundles like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 did last year. We also expect the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to be discounted again, maybe even seeing a bigger discount than last year’s $30 off. If you’ve always found Ring doorbells a little outside your budget, these Prime Day smart doorbell deals will definitely help you make a purchase this year. Apart from Ring, we also expect other big brands like Eufy and Arlo to see Prime Day discounts with doorbells seeing anywhere between $15-$3o off, maybe even more.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you’re looking for a new smart doorbell, waiting until Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) won’t do you any good. We don’t anticipate that prices will vary much on Black Friday compared to Prime Day. You’ll also see large shipping delays if you shop on Black Friday because unlike Prime Day, the deals are not exclusive to Prime members. The heavy demand during Black Friday season might also drive the doorbell you want out of stock and so you’ll lose your chance to get your holiday shopping done in time. Take advantage of these Prime Day smart doorbell deals now so you can get the gadget you want, at the price you want, before it runs out of stock.

Are any Prime Day smart doorbell deals too good to be true?

We expect to see a lot of smart doorbells going on sale come Prime Day. When buying your new smart doorbell make sure to do a little research in advance so you know what kind of product you’re looking out for. Check reviews, features, ratings, and compare retail prices all beforehand so when Prime Day rolls around you know exactly what you want. Also, be cautious of products that are very heavily discounted. If you think a deal seems suspicious — it probably is. Stick to the brands you know and have researched prior to the event — it’ll save you a lot of disappointment.

How to choose a smart doorbell

A couple of questions to keep in mind when choosing a smart doorbell: Does your doorbell have night-vision? Does it support wide-angle recording? Is there inbuilt motion detection? Do I have a live stream of my front door at all times? These simple questions can really help you decide if your smart doorbell is giving you everything that you’re paying for.

Another important aspect that you need to look at is whether your smart assistant is compatible with your new doorbell. While most devices work with Alexa and Google Assistant, certain products like Ring Doorbells, for example, don’t function with the Apple HomeKit. You’ll also want to keep in mind the video resolution of your doorbell. While almost every smart doorbell has video features, not all of them are as clear during every situation. High-definition night vision and high-resolution day vision are two things you need to keep in mind. You also want to check the effectiveness of the motion detection software. Some doorbells have motion detection up to 30 feet away and some advanced doorbells can even let you know the difference between people, pets, and environmental factors entering the detection zone.

The final thing we want to mention is the ease of installation. You want to make sure that whichever doorbell you choose works for your house. Certain smart doorbells require a prebuilt doorbell mechanism so if you’ve never had a doorbell and are not sure if you have the right wiring, go with a battery-operated one to be safe. We’ll be rounding up all the best Prime Day smart doorbell deals right here, so hopefully, you’ll be able to find one that works just right for you.

