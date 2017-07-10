3 Awesome Prime Day TV deals that can save you hundreds

Prime Day is here, and Amazon hopes to continue its so-far successful annual campaign to out-compete Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The online retailer’s sales extravaganza once again delivers some incredible deals on all sorts of electronics, from household tech to portable gadgets, for Prime members to enjoy.

If it’s a new HDTV you’re in the market for, now’s the time to snag one at a deep discount. We’ve gone ahead and picked out the top Prime Day TV deals to help you save a little time – and lots of money.

Prime Day TV deals

There’s no getting around the fact that televisions are expensive pieces of tech, and if you want to set up a killer home theater, you will need to shell out some cash. The good news is that Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to score some serious savings on big-ticket items like HDTVs, especially if you don’t want to wait around for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday sales. Here are the three biggest Prime Day TV deals going right now:

25 percent off select TCL Roku TVs: TCL’s lineup of Roku televisions range from 28 to 49 inches in width, with HD resolutions of either 720p or 1080p (depending on size), and feature built-in wireless streaming capability so you don’t have to fuss around with a separate streaming device. A 25 percent Prime Day discount means that Prime members can score one of these TCL Roku TVs for as little as $143.

More deals

Prime Day deals will only last until 11:59 p.m. PT July 11, or until the product is sold out. Prices reflect the discount at time of posting but are subject to change. We will be be continually updating this page as we receive new information.