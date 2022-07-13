Best Prime Day webcam deals for 2022

Whether you’re a student attending online classes or an employee working from home, investing in a good webcam can go a long way in appearing professional during video calls. What better time to buy one than during Prime Day deals? To help you grab a good deal fast, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day webcam deals to snag right now.

Best Prime Day webcam deals 2022

We looked at the best Prime Day webcam deals to bring you something at every price point. We found four amazing webcam deals you need to get your hands on ASAP. Want more options? Check out our comprehensive list of the best webcams to find something for you.

Logitech C270 HD Webcam — $18, was $40

Logitech C615 HD Laptop Webcam — $29, was $70

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam — $144, was $200

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar — $176, was $220

Logitech C270 HD Webcam — $18, was $40

Why Buy

Low price

720p video calling

Takes 3MP photos

2-year warranty

If you want a cheap but efficient webcam, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech C270 HD Webcam. It offers 720p video calling and HD video recording, giving you the best possible performance a low price point. You also get 2GB RAM, 200MB of hard drive space, and 2.4GHz Intel Core2 Duo — what more can ask for?

The webcam also lets you take brilliant 3MP photos, which is beyond amazing for an $18 camera. The best part is that this Logitech camera goes much beyond being an ordinary webcam. It has automatic light correction so you can be sure you’re presenting your best self, even if you’re shooting in the dark. If you’re concerned about this, we also recommend checking out our guide to the best ring lights so you have adequate lighting on your face when you’re on an important video call.

This Logitech webcam comes with an integrated noise-canceling microphone so you can easily communicate without having to shell out money for an additional mic. It’s also quite easy to set up as the package includes a 5-foot cable. Plus, you don’t have to worry about messing it up as you get a two-year warranty.

Buy Now

Logitech C615 HD Laptop Webcam – $29, was $70

Why Buy

Offers 1080p videos

360-degree swivel

Tripod-friendly base

Integrated noise-canceling microphone

If you have a bit more room in your budget, we recommend you go for the Logitech C615 HD Laptop Webcam. It’s a step up from the Logitech C270 HD Webcam and offers 1080p videos for optimal clarity. This is ideal if you show a lot of presentations or need to pay attention to details.

The best part about this Logitech C615 HD Laptop Webcam is that it’s a 360-degree full-motion rotational camera, offering the best views from all angles. This way you can shoot anything from almost anywhere, making it one of the most flexible webcams at this price point. We also love that it has a tripod-friendly base so it’s easy to set up anywhere. If you don’t have a tripod, check out our list of the best photography tripods.

Like Logitech C270, this webcam also comes with a an integrated noise-canceling microphone so you can freely enjoy your video calls without worrying about background disturbances. If you want even better clarity, you can go for one of the best noise-canceling headphones, most of which also come with a high-quality mic. But you don’t ever have to worry about video clarity with this webcam. It has a helpful auto-focus feature that will ensure you’re always in focus whether you’re standing near or far from the screen. It’s fairly easy to use and offers some of the best features for less than $30, so grab this deal fast.

Buy Now

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam — $144, was $200

Why Buy

4K HD resolution

5x zoom

Auto light adjustment

Webcam shutter

The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam offers everything you can desire from a webcam. With 4K HD resolution, the picture is crystal clear so you can catch the smallest of details. This clarity makes it perfect for online classes, remote work, and even fun video calls with friends where you don’t want to miss out on even the smallest things. It also has 5x zoom, which just as much clarity so you can express yourself properly without worrying about whether the camera will catch it.

Along with this, one of our favorite features in the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is the auto light adjustment, which promises to present you in the best possible way. So say goodbye to video calls in dim, dull, backlight situations. Now the webcam will auto-detect how much lighting you have and adjust itself accordingly.

You can also choose between three different fields of view depending on the kind of video call. You have 90-degree, 78-degree, or 65-degree dFOV so there’s something for everyone here. Choices like this can help you customize how much of the background you want the video to showcase so there’s no awkward peek-a-boo happening on important calls.

Concerned about privacy? The webcam also has a privacy shutter so you can feel safe when you’re not using the camera. You can also buy separate webcam covers for added security. If you’re still worried about security, read our guide to understand whether your webcam has been hacked.

Buy Now

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar — $175, was $220

Why Buy

Stunning 1080p/60FPS camera

4-in-1 video bar offering various features

Auto-adjusting light

Noise-canceling microphone

The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is one of the best Prime Day webcam deals you’ll find. You get a 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. It’s rare to find such a high-quality webcam at this price point, so don’t miss the chance to buy it while the discount is still on.

Need more reasons to opt for the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar? Consider that it’s not just a webcam. It’s a 4-in-1 video bar offering microphone, lighting, video camera, focus framing, and so much more in a single device so you can make the most out of your investment. It has a low-distortion lens that keeps you in focus so you don’t have to worry too much about positioning. You’ll always be the center of attention even if you move around a lot.

Like the Logitech cameras, this one also comes with a high-quality noise-canceling microphone so your voice is heard loud and clear even if there’s some disturbance in the background. The device also has premium speakers so you get the best possible sound quality. Forget about asking someone to repeat what they just said ever again! Now you can hear everything crystal clear with optimal sound.

If that weren’t enough, you also get brilliant lighting that not only illuminates your face but auto-adjusts the amount of light needed so you look professional. This way, you can attend meetings and be a part of important conferences even if you’re attending from an environment with dim lighting.

Like what you see? Go get it ASAP. Today is the last day to avail all these Prime Day deals so grab your favorite offer before midnight!

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations