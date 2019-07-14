Digital Trends
These early Prime Day wireless headphone and earbud deals are all under $100

Ehab Zahriyeh
The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway with the expectation of prices slashing on thousands of products, including headphones and earbuds. Although the official start of Prime Day is Monday at 3 a.m. ET, we found dozens of deals that are already live. The benefit to shopping now is that you don’t have to worry yourself on a workday of Lightning Deals expiring or selling out.

Nowadays, everyone wants a pair of reliable headphones or earbuds to use while working out, commuting, or getting in a zone when you need to focus on the job or studying. But, choosing a solid wireless option with Bluetooth capabilities and powerful sound quality doesn’t need to break the bank. We know how expensive things can get, so instead of highlighting the best of the best in audio devices on sale for Prime Day, here are the best headphones deals you can get now under $100 at Amazon and Walmart, as well. While Prime Day is an Amazon shopping event, Walmart didn’t simply sit back and watch, dropping deals one day before Prime Day.

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

Wireless Headphones

  • Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, Black — $78 (originally $130)
  • Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – Neighborhood Collection — $90 (originally $200)
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones (HD 4.40 BT) — $94 (originally $100)
  • Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Noise-Isolating Wireless Headphones, Over-The-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Black — $75 (originally $100)
  • Harman JBL E45 Black Bluetooth Headphones — $50 (originally $99)

Wireless Earbuds

  • Sony SP700N Wireless Noise Canceling Sports in-Ear Headphones Black WF-SP700N/B (Renewed) — $55 with an extra 10% off when coupon is applied
  • Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds — $50 plus an extra 5% off with coupon (originally $60)
  • Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones — $104 (originally $180)

Wired Headphones

For those who don’t mind a cord dangling from their headphones, the prices drop even lower.

  • Beats EP On-Ear Headphones, White — $65 (originally $130)
  • Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones — $49 (originally $100)

Looking for more options? Check out our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds or snag the best headphone deals for Prime Day through our curated deals page.

