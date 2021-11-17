We’ve been saying it for a while now, ever since all of these Black Friday deals dropped super early, including Walmart’s Black Friday deals. Now’s the perfect time to take advantage and get what you want or need. There are a lot of things coming down the pipeline, not unlike the microchip, lumber, bacon, chicken, and similar shortages. Supply chain issues have compounded to create delays, long shipping times, and many out-of-stock items that probably aren’t going to return by early next year, let alone for the holidays. So, many of those items you’re looking at, once they’re out of stock, will be gone for a long while.

Understandably, some products or items are more susceptible to the current problems than others. Desktop PC parts, for example, like graphics cards, processors, and other components are regularly going in and out of stock because inventory is really low these days. That’s also affecting similar devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and much more — even cars have been affected by the microchip shortage. In light of that, we’ve put together this cheat sheet of products that may be out of stock soon, or around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Moreover, if they’re not out of stock, we’ll definitely be seeing some long shipping times, at the least. You can check out the list below, or keep reading for a little more info about each.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Accessories

The Magic Mixies sets are a hot item this holiday season, and almost as soon as they were up on shelves, the stock was nearly gone. Prices have skyrocketed too, especially on secondary seller sites like eBay. If you have the opportunity, we recommend watching for available stock and grabbing the set when you can. The Magical Mist and Spells Refill Pack is regularly out of stock too. Walmart’s exclusive set includes an interactive 8-inch plush and more.

Osmo Detective Agency Starter Kit for iPad

Osmo offers a host of bundles, all educational, designed to familiarize young children with modern technology, but also introduce them to various concepts. The Words Starter Kit — and Numbers Starter Kit, alternatively — introduce littles to basic concepts, using an iPad. The Detective Agency Starter Kit allows them to investigate using clues and critical thinking, also teaching them to navigate using maps and nearby landmarks. They’ll solve mysteries around the world, including in Beijing, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Sydney, and more. Stock is available currently at Walmart, and we’re seeing some of the Osmo bundles on rollback.

Paw Patrol Transforming Ultimate City Movie Tower

Paw Patrol was already popular, but the recent movie’s release put it on just about everyone’s radar. It makes sense then why the pups’ home base would be in high demand this holiday season. We’re seeing it in and out of stock regularly across several retailers. Walmart still has some, but you’ll need to check availability in your local area.

Nintendo Switch New OLED Model

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S aren’t the only gaming consoles seeing shortages! Nintendo’s newest Switch model introduces a more vibrant and beautiful OLED display, and it’s getting hard to find already. We’re also seeing shortages for some of the unique models, like the Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite. Regardless, if you or your kids are wanting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you’ll need to keep an eye out for in-stock alerts in your area! If you see something, grab it, the scalpers have been brutal this year!

The Child (The Mandalorian) Chia Pet and Decorative Planter

Okay, we’ll admit, this is a weird one, but plants and similar items are super popular right now — everyone is trying their hand at being a green thumb! That fact, coupled with the popularity of Star Wars, means we’ve been seeing the Baby Yoda-themed Chia Pets go in and out of stock regularly. There are two, the one pictured above, and another with Baby Yoda in Mando’s Satchel. We recommend checking regularly if it’s something you’re into, and if you see it available, grab it!

General Electronics (TVs, Smartphones, Laptops, More)

Because there are so many devices to choose from, it’s better just to highlight the entire category. Depending on what type of TV, computer, or electronic item you’re looking for, you’ll come across a lot of out-of-stock flags. With so many early Black Friday deals offering the best prices of the year, coupled with the shortages, we recommend grabbing what you need or want now. Don’t wait. You’ll also be looking at long shipping times with delays the closer we get to the holidays.

Lego Sets (Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic World)

Not only are we going to see some Lego Sets on sale for Black Friday, at super low prices, we’re sure to see some of the most popular kits out of stock really soon. From the Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider Set to the Harry Potter: Hagrid’s Hut Set, you’ll want to check in on availability and prices.

Smart Home Gear (Cameras, Assistants, Lighting, and More)

Yes, technically smart home gear would be part of the “general electronics” category, but we’re seeing so many out-of-stock warnings it warrants an inclusion all its own. If you’re looking to outfit, secure, or smarten up your home in any way, now’s the perfect time to grab your items. From cameras to smart bulbs and everything in between, you’ll want to keep an eye on what’s available. After the holiday season, we’ll probably see a lot of inventory issues persist for the most popular brands, maybe even late into next year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations