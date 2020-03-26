Kickstart your home gym with a folding treadmill for just $274

Staying at home may be the new norm but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your active lifestyle. As long as you have the right equipment at home, you’ll still be able to achieve your fitness goals. Among the many types of home gym equipment, treadmills are a top choice not only for runners but also for anyone looking to get into or stay in shape. They are popular for cardiovascular workouts and offer a great way to fight surplus poundage. You don’t even have to break the bank to get one, either. We scoured the web and found massive discounts on the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i and ProForm Trainer 430i. Both treadmills work with iFit, making it seem like you have a personal trainer guiding you in your workouts. Jump on these home gym deals now and save as much as $225.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i – $274, was $499

The Welso Cadence G 5.9i is an ideal choice for people on a budget. Discounted at just $274, this treadmill boasts a lot of features and some amazing technology. Powering the machine is a durable 2.25 drive system that provides you with the perfect long-term fitness companion. It blends utility and comfort with a 16-inch x 50-inch tread belt and Comfort Cell cushioning, keeping your body in tip-top form with less impact on your joints as you continue forging forward in your fitness journey. And with a two-position adjustable incline, you can easily toggle the angle to burn more calories or to target and tone specific muscle groups. The treadmill has a base 1.5% incline and can be adjusted up from there.

With six preset weight loss programs available, this Weslo machine lets you choose the workout that best suits your needs. There’s also a Digital Quick Speed control which makes adjusting the treadmill’s speed quick and easy, with the top speed reaching 10 miles per hour. The best part? The treadmill works with iFit. Simply connect your iFit account (sold separately) via Bluetooth to upgrade the equipment with a comprehensive library of personalized training, global workouts, studio classes, exercise tips, and more. This health-tracking software will help you confidently accomplish your fitness goals under the guidance of a certified fitness coach – all without having to leave the comfort of your home.

Say goodbye to bulky, always-in-the-way equipment with the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i. This space-saver can be folded deck up to reduce its footprint when you are done working out. It also has a large LCD screen so you can track your speed, time, distance, and calories burned. Get it now on Walmart at a sale price of $274, or $225 below the standard retail price. It’s the closest you can get to having a personal trainer while self-isolating.

ProForm Trainer 430i – $399, was $499

Another treadmill worth checking out is the ProForm Trainer 430i. This machine boasts Digital QuickSpeed and Quick Incline controls, meaning you’ll be able to change the pace and incline of your runs to target and tone different muscle groups. It also has an AirStride Cushioning that can be level-adjusted to fit your personal reference, allowing for optimal support for your joints and more comfortable workouts. The treadmill has a maximum capacity of 300 pounds and is powered by a 2.0 self-cooling drive system that ensures smooth, constant power in every workout.

iFit enabled, the ProForm Trainer 430i will make you feel as if a personal trainer is there with you at your home. Simply link your phone or tablet to the machine through Bluetooth and enjoy the benefits of having instant access to thousands of exciting and exotic interactive workouts. Aside from making it easy for you to find the perfect coach, iFit also brings in a wealth of personalized health and diet tips, individualized workout suggestions, and long-term stats tracking. Other wonderful features offered by iFit include global workouts which use incline-matching technology to digitally adjust your resistance by emulating real-world terrain; virtual boutique studio classes; and customized workouts based on your fitness level and interest. View your stats and progress clearly through the treadmill’s large display.

The space-saving design of this ProForm smart treadmill means you don’t have to sacrifice your living space to stay in shape. When your workout is over, you can just fold the treadmill up and out of the way to lessen clutter. You’ll also be glad to know that this machine comes with built-in dual speakers with an audio auxiliary port in place so you can connect your device and listen to your favorite tunes while you sweat it out.

Don’t miss the chance to score the ProForm Trainer 430i on Walmart for $100 less than the standard retail price. Order now and pay only $399.

