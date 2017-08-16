Programmable pressure cooker makes meals in minutes, now $120 off

Making a home-cooked meal is never as easy as it seems, and the amount of time and effort put into such a culinary venture is a luxury not everyone can afford. There are all kinds of gadgets out there to help you save time and money in the kitchen, but more gadgets often means more mess. With the 12-in-1 Elechomes Programmable Pressure Cooker, you can get that extra boost you need to cook a delicious meal without the nasty clean-up.

Looking for a little variety in your diet? Make anything from soups to cakes up to 70 percent faster than you could with traditional stove top efforts. This programmable pressure cooker combines the power of eight different kitchen appliances all in to one so you don’t have to jump between tasks to create a delectable dish. Steam veggies, slow cook meats, or crank out some rice in a matter of minutes with this single device.

Equipped with 12 protection mechanisms, this pressure cooker does away with any chance of dangerous explosions. Temperature monitoring, excess pressure protection, and an anti-block vent are just a few of the precautions taken to ensure you cook safely and efficiently. A nonstick inner pot makes for quick and easy cleanup and helps to fully seal in flavors, nutrients, and aromas to keep everything fresh and delicious.

The Elechomes Programmable Pressure Cooker is the perfect appliance for anyone looking to create quick, easy, and nutritious meals in the comfort of their own home. Whether you’re a struggling college student, a stay at home mom, or an over-worked employee, this delightful bit of kitchen tech can help lessen that culinary struggle. You can pick one up from Amazon for just $80 after a lovely $120 discount.

