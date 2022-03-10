Hurry! This robot vacuum deal cuts 82% off the price tag!

It’s highly recommended to take advantage of vacuum deals if you need help in maintaining a clean home, but for added convenience, you might want to take a look at robot vacuum deals. These smart home devices will keep your floor spotless, but the more advanced models are beyond the budget of most families. Fortunately, there are offers like Wayfair’s 82% discount for the Proscenic U6 robot vacuum, bringing its price down by $1,234 to just $265, from its original price of $1,499.

The best robot vacuums minimize the work that you need to do to keep your home neat and tidy. The Proscenic U6 robot vacuum provides the same benefit, with powerful suction of 2,700Pa provided by its Nidec brushless motor to effortlessly pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair. However, in addition to vacuuming, it’s also capable of mopping with a 300mL electronically-controlled water tank. The robot vacuum can run about 150 minutes to 200 minutes on a single charge, and once it’s battery is depleted, it will return to its charging station to recharge, then get back to cleaning once it’s ready.

Using the ProscenicHome app, you can set the Proscenic U6 robot vacuum’s cleaning schedule, switch between cleaning modes, and select specific areas to clean and to avoid — all of which are important features in Digital Trends guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The robot vacuum can build and save maps of all the floors of your home so that it can plan the best cleaning path, and with its laser navigation system and multiple sensors, it will be able to perform its job efficiently, without causing damage to your furniture or to itself. The Proscenic U6 will also automatically increase its suction power when it detects a carpeted surface, for a thorough clean.

You won’t know how helpful a robot vacuum is until you own one, so if you haven’t made the investment, you should take advantage of Wayfair’s offer for the Proscenic U6 robot vacuum. It’s available from the retailer at 82% off, which lowers its price to just $265, down $1,234 from its original price of $1,499. There’s no telling when Wayfair will end the deal, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Proscenic U6 robot vacuum delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

