This is the cheapest way to get a year of PS Plus right now

So you finally got your hands on the elusive PS5 console. You’re gonna need a PS Plus subscription if you want to use it to its full potential. PS Plus recently had a massive overhaul. We’ll explain that in a minute. For now, all that’s important is how you can get your hands on a membership for as cheap as possible. Right now you can grab a full year of PS Plus, which will become a PS Plus Essential membership, for only $50 at CDKeys. It’s normally $60, so you’re saving $10. Go spend that on some PS5 game deals!

PlayStation Plus recently went through a big overhaul. The new service is split into three separate tiers, each with their own benefits and pricing. The three tiers are Essential, Extra and Premium. This deal equates to the Essential tier. You get access to several different features, the most important being multiplayer. Aside from that, you get two free games every month, plus extra discounts in the PlayStation Store and cloud storage for your files. The more expensive Extra tier has better perks, such as the revamped PS Now, which gives you access to around 400 PS4 and PS5 titles. The even more expensive Premium tier includes PS1, PS2 and PS3 games as well. This deal only give you the Essential benefits, but if you’re interested in the higher tiers, check out our guide on everything you need to know about the new PS Plus.

The most important feature of PS Plus Essential is the ability to play online with your friends and foes. There are entire categories of games that just can’t be played offline, especially since we’re in the boom of battle royales. Once you have an online subscription, a lot of those games become completely free. Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite are free-to-play. Combine that with the Essential-tier perk of getting two free games per month, and you’ll soon find yourself with more multiplayer titles than you and your friends can play.

Get your 12-month membership for only $50 when you buy this deal from CDKeys. It’s an easy way to save $10 that you can spend on a new game or accessory. This deal won’t last forever, and you don’t want to wait any longer to start gaming, so grab it soon.

