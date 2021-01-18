Get a ton of free games and discounts with the PS Plus membership. You can now get the PS Plus membership for three months at the discounted price of $15 or a full year’s membership for the low price of $30 — usually $27 and $60 respectively. Getting a PS Plus membership is the best way to fully enjoy your PlayStation so make sure to take advantage of this deal today. At such a low price, you never know when this great PS Plus deal might expire.

3-month PS Plus subscription — $15, was $27

1-Year PS Plus subscription — $30, was $60

The PlayStation Plus membership allows you to game online so you can battle all your friends and family from the comfort of your own home — great if you’re stuck inside because of the pandemic. If you want, you can even take part in online tournaments and see if you can earn the title of ‘master gamer.’ With the PS Plus membership, you’ll be entertained for hours. You also get access to free games every month and as long as you continue to have a PS Plus membership, these games will never leave your library. Over time, you’ll have a bigger game library than ever before. The games are great too. The latest installments included Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Need for Speed Payback, Worms Rumble, and more. If you’re a PS5 owner you even get an exclusive collection of 20 free PS4 games with your purchase. PS5 owners also get a selection of exclusive titles each month. For the month of January 2021, it was Maneater.

The PS Plus membership also gives you tons of additional benefits. You get access to beta trials of new games, exclusive discounts each week, and pre-orders of top-rated games before the general public does. You also never have to worry about backing up your games ever again. With the PS Plus membership you can back up all your game saves online, allowing you to save tons of space and download even more games than ever before.

Buy the three month PS Plus membership right now for just $15 or a full year’s worth of PS Plus fun for just $30. There won’t be another deal on this membership anytime soon so make sure to subscribe to it today. Your upgraded gaming adventure is right here.

