Quick! PS Plus is on sale right now for only $15 — but not for long

Keen to upgrade your PlayStation 4 gaming sessions? Grab a PS Plus subscription and you can play online multiplayer with all your friends. Right now, you can grab a 3-month or 1-year subscription at a low price of $15 or $37 — down from the usual $26 and $60 — respectively.

3-Month PS Plus Subscription — $15, was $26:

1-Year PS Plus Subscription — $37, was $60:

But what do you get for your money? Quite a lot.

The big one is that you can play online with your friends. There are loads of great multiplayer games out there for PlayStation 4 which means you can play cooperatively or competitively with friends and people from around the world. Games like Grand Theft Auto V, Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2 and more are even better when you play them online. Online-only games like Overwatch are awesome fun, too, and sure to entertain you for many hours while you’re stuck indoors.

PlayStation Plus membership isn’t just about online multiplayer though. Each month, you receive 2 free downloadable games from the PS Store. These are typically either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR games. For as long as you’re a PS Plus member, you have unlimited access to the games. In recent times, members have enjoyed free copies of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Shadow of the Colossus, BioShock: The Collection, The Last of Us Remastered, and plenty more. Some of the biggest hits in recent times are available through the plan.

The benefits don’t stop there. You can also enjoy exclusive weekly discounts on various games and add-on content via the PS Store. There’s also exclusive access to some game betas, along with online game-saving so you don’t have to worry about backing up your game saves.

For regular PlayStation 4 players, PS Plus is a must-have subscription service.

Whatever you choose, PS Plus is a great resource for the next few months. It’ll make your gaming sessions better and you can check out some new games for nothing more than the price of your subscription. What are you waiting for? Grab a PS Plus membership now.

