PS5 Black Friday: Restocks, games, controller and accessory deals

It’s not even Black Friday, but gamers can already start shopping the best Black Friday deals for the PlayStation 5. Whether you’re looking for discounts on games, controllers, and accessories because you already own the powerful gaming console, or you’re waiting for a restock to buy the PS5, there’s something that should catch your attention from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. To help you avoid the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday itself, we’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

Live Last updated November 22, 2022 7:14 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations