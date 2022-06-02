Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

With stock shortages still being a relative problem when trying to find a PlayStation 5, this bundle from Dell is a good opportunity to pick one up if you need a whole gaming setup. With a monitor, the PS5 disc version, Gran Turismo 7, and an extra red DualSense controller, Dell offers you the bundle for just $1,295, down from $1,745, making it one of the best PlayStation deals you’re going to find today.

While the PS5 doesn’t need any introduction, it’s one of the most powerful consoles on the market right now, and it’s the console you need to grab if you want to play a ton of excellent exclusives, such the upcoming God of War sequel. While most PS5s don’t come with an extra game, this bundle includes GT7, one of the best racing games on PS5, with over 400 cars to unlock and dozens of tracks to play on. Even better, the bundle includes an extra controller, and a red one at that, so you and a friend can play games that offer two-or-more-player options.

The other big item in this bundle is the display, a Dell G3223Q 2.1 HDMI Gaming Monitor, which is a bit of a mouthful but is a pretty good monitor. With a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, it can take advantage of the PS5’s great hardware, and with both an IPS panel and DisplayHDR 600, you’re going to get some amazing visual fidelity from it. We also appreciate the rather large size at 32 inches, meaning you can sit relatively far back and enjoy your gaming experience rather than having to sit up close to the monitor. If that weren’t enough, the monitor is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible, so if you want to pair it with a computer, it can work with any GPU you have and would make it an excellent gaming monitor deal if it came on its own.

Overall, this is a great bundle from Dell, especially with the $450 discount bringing it down to $1,295 from $1,745, meaning you can grab the hard-to-find PS5 at retail pricing rather than scalper pricing.

