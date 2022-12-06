 Skip to main content
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler/Unsplash

Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.

PS5 — $500: 

PS5 God of Ragnarok Bundle — $550: 

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a seriously great games console. Launched in November 2020, it’s the latest and greatest of the bunch offering speedy hardware, a great new controller and some fantastic games. It uses a custom processor and graphics card to ensure that games look fantastic. Alongside that, its DualSense wireless controller gives you a more tactile experience thanks to its enhanced haptics which mean you feel feedback in a more natural way than simple vibrations. It feels great in your hands. It’s super satisfying being able to shoot in a first-person shooter and have each weapon feel different. That effect feels just as satisfying when swinging around as Marvel’s Spider-Man too.

While the PlayStation 5’s looks may have been a little divisive when it was first announced, it looks pretty stylish and eye-catching under your TV. It exudes that sense of high-end gaming which is exactly what you’re going to get here. The best PS5 games are truly fantastic. With this bundle, you get Astro’s Playroom which is a great way of showcasing the PS5’s technology. You also get one of the latest and greatest games — God of War Ragnarok. The game looks phenomenal while offering spectacular combat and rewarding exploration. It’s the perfect game to have with your new games console.

The latest PS5 restock updates and advice

LiveLast updated December 06, 2022 9:22 AM

