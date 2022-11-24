 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PS5 Restock: It’s Thanksgiving and the PS5 is is in stock at Walmart

Jennifer Allen
By
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler/Unsplash

Walmart Black Friday deals have come out top again with a rare moment — the PlayStation 5 is back in stock! Right now, you can buy a PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarok for $559. It remains incredibly difficult to get hold of a PlayStation 5 with restocks simply not happening often. Now is your chance. Don’t delay. Hit that button and buy. If you do need a little more time, read on while we tell you why you need it.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a seriously great games console. Launched in November 2020, it’s the latest and greatest of the bunch offering speedy hardware, a great new controller and some fantastic games. It uses a custom processor and graphics card to ensure that games look fantastic. Alongside that, its DualSense wireless controller gives you a more tactile experience thanks to its enhanced haptics which mean you feel feedback in a more natural way than simple vibrations. It feels great in your hands. It’s super satisfying being able to shoot in a first-person shooter and have each weapon feel different. That effect feels just as satisfying when swinging around as Marvel’s Spider-Man too.

While the PlayStation 5’s looks may have been a little divisive when it was first announced, it looks pretty stylish and eye-catching under your TV. It exudes that sense of high-end gaming which is exactly what you’re going to get here. The best PS5 games are truly fantastic. With this bundle, you get Astro’s Playroom which is a great way of showcasing the PS5’s technology. You also get one of the latest and greatest games — God of War Ragnarok. The game looks phenomenal while offering spectacular combat and rewarding exploration. It’s the perfect game to have with your new games console.

The PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarok bundle is available now at Walmart for $559. Stock with this console is in exceptionally high demand so if you want it, you need to hit that buy button now. It really isn’t going to stick around for long but it’s definitely going to be the games console purchase that you won’t regret.

Other ways to buy the PlayStation 5

LiveLast updated November 24, 2022 4:16 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    The best Black Friday laptop deals for 2022
    Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
    Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
    The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop on a white background, with the MSI logo on the screen.
    Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware and Razer
    Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
    The best Dell Black Friday deals for 2022
    Best Dell Black Friday Deals
    Best Black Friday headphone deals: Bose and Sony
    Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
    This Visible signup deal lets you choose your own gift card up to $300
    Customer using Visible wireless phone on the go.
    Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on speakers and soundbars
    A white Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) in a living room setting.
    AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
    Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
    Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
    Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022
    PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
    A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
    Google Black Friday deals: Save on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
    Google UK Offices, London.
    Woot’s Black Friday and Electronics Staff Picks Sale is live, get up to 75% off
    Woot Electronics Staff Picks sale for Black Friday week featuring items on sale.
    Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
    Best Buy Black Friday