This PS5 restock at Walmart might be your best chance yet

Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles today! They’re starting the release today at 12 p.m. EST. There’s one catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member in order to get a chance at the new console. That means the pool of potential buyers is much lower for this event. If you’re not a member, sign up as soon as possible. If you are a member, check out the event page right here and snag your new console.

PlayStation 5 consoles have been notoriously hard to come by since their launch in 2020. A global microchip shortage combined with the pandemic have made supplies incredibly low. Intel’s CEO estimated that the chip shortage will continue beyond 2022, so restocks like this will be our only chance at a PS5 for the foreseeable future. That hasn’t stopped developers from releasing some of the best PS5 exclusive games we’ve seen, so it’s worth your time to try and snag one.

There are two versions of the PlayStation 5. One has a disc drive, and the other is for digital games only. The disc drive edition retails for $499, and the digital edition retails for $399. Walmart isn’t including a discount with this restock release.

This restock is part of a bigger sale for Walmart+ members. Walmart is discounting several other products at the same time, with pricing dropping to Black Friday levels. The sale includes vacuums, air fryers, Chromebooks, and more. You have to be a Walmart+ member in order to purchase anything. Walmart used this strategy on Black Friday, and they’ve decided to bring it back year-round. Walmart+ costs $13 per month or $98 per year. You can check out the full sale here.

