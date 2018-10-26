Share

Wireless chargers have been around for a while, and they became more popular with the release of the iPhone X. But they haven’t usually been a must-have for most people. However, the idea of charging your phone without having to think about where to plug in your adapter, and without having to fumble with your cord to connect it, is more useful than you would think. While there are many wireless charging pads to choose from, Mophie and Belkin to name a few, our favorite is the RAVPower.

Ravpower makes some of the best and most popular portable power solutions available, and now you can score a RAVPower Qi-Certified 7.5W fast wireless charging pad for only $20. Starting today, Amazon is offering a 50-percent discount using the code 97IUHEI4 at checkout. Normally priced at $40 on Amazon, this is a sweet half-off markdown, but this deal only applies until November 8, while supplies last.

This pad proved to be the fastest when we tested it out against other big-name wireless chargers, completely charging from 0 to 100 percent in just 2 hours and 36 minutes. This device is compatible with Android devices, smart watches, and Apple’s latest iPhones. In fact, it works with Apple iPhones running from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, as well as the new Pixel 3, the first of the Pixel lineup to offer this functionality. Regardless of which new phone you get your hands on, you’re going to want to simplify your life with this easy-to-use device.

With all the new phone releases, if you’re still looking for a wireless charger, now is the perfect time to grab one to keep your device powered up. Our favorite Qi-compatible charger will help declutter your work desk or dresser space at home. Say goodbye to fumbling in the dark to find your charging cable, as you can now just plop it on your pad. Additionally, this accessory also proved to be the easiest to transport so you can take it anywhere you go.

If you’re looking for a high-quality charging pad that’s affordable, use the code 97IUHEI4 to take advantage of this huge savings.

Buy Now

Looking for more Amazon deals? Find laptop deals, Apple Watch deals, and more from our curated Black Friday deals page.

Follow @dealsDT